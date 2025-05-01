CBN Junior Tennis 2025: Ogubanwo, Tersoo Stroke On

Share

After heavy rain disrupted business activities in Lagos on Tuesday, the 2025 Central Bank of Nigeria Junior Tennis Championship resumed yesterday at the National Stadium in Surulere.

The preliminary matches are taking place in anticipation of Saturday’s grand finale at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club in Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos.

In yesterday’s matches, Mariam Ogubanwo defeated Joy Akpan with scores of 10-8 and 10-6 in the Girls U-16 category. Meanwhile, Adesewa Olaniyan triumphed over Fareeda Adams with scores of 10-6, 10-12, and 10-3.

Jimoh Maisara also claimed victory by defeating Bisola Amara 10-1 in both sets. Another standout was Atilola Mofifun, who stopped Sarah Adisa with a decisive score of 9-0 in their rescheduled Girls U-16 match.

However, Olaniyan Adesewa suffered a loss against Favour James, with scores of 10-7 and 10-8. In the Boys U-16 category, Garuba Taiwo defeated Festus Peter with scores of 8-10, 10-6, and 10-5.

Goodluck Tersoo also secured a 9-0 victory over David Igbinovia, while Blue Samuel triumphed over Daniel Igbinovia with scores of 10-1 and 10-6.

Share