CBN Junior Championship Serves Off Monday

The 2026 CBN Junior Tennis Championship has been slated to hold in Lagos from Monday March 23 to Saturday March 28.

‘According to the international Tennis Academy (ITA).organisers of the junior circuit tournament, top junior players from all the zones and top tennis clubs in the country have confirmed their participation.

The CBN Championship will, as usual, feature singles competitions in three age groups – Boys & Girls 12s, 14s and 16s – to provide a seamless transition from one age group to the other and then to the seniors and to professional tennis.

The tournament has developed a very sound junior tennis foundation over the years and some of the juniors are already causing major upsets in the senior tournaments.

” As a matter of fact: said Godwin Kienka, director of the ITA, ” three of the top juniors although still eligible have been moved to the senior ranks, after due consultation with their coaches and sponsors, to the seniors.

The three players are Aina Goodnews who won the Girls 16 in 2025 and went on to beat the top seed in straight sets in the senior championship to reach the quarter finals