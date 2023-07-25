CBN Jerks Up Lending Rate To 18.75% To Address Liquidity Overhang

…CBN begins interventions in forex exchange market – Shonubi

Borrowers from banking institutions are now to pay more as the Monetary Policy Committee ( MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) umpteenth time raised, lending rate (MPR) by 25 basis points, from 18.50 in May 2023 to 18.75 in July as it battles inflationary pressure.

To frontally address inflation pressure stifling the economy, the bank lined up other innovative tools in addition to routine hikes in benchmark lending rates to deal with liquidity overhang.

Going forward, the bank hinted at plans, to come up with various ways to tighten the liquidity to ease pressure on the exchange rate. Acting Governor of CBN, Folashodun A. Shonubi confirmed the steps being taken by the apex bank on Tuesday when he briefed the media on the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee ( MPC) of the bank, the first to be presided over by him since suspension of former CBN governor Mr Godwin Emefiele.

The MPC, for the umpteenth time yesterday voted to raise MPR by 25 basis points, from 18.50 to 18.75, and approved for adjustment, asymmetric corridor to +100/-300 basis points around the MPR from the previous corridor of +100/-700 basis points, and retained CRR at 32.5 per cent and Liquidity Ratio at 30 per cent; ostensibly to rein inflation currently at 22 .79 percent in June.

Asked why CBN’s consistent hikes in lending rates failed to address inflation rise, Acting CBN Governor said it did and explained other innovative tools being looked at by the bank in addition to the conventional lending rate hike.

He said: “It has made quite a lot of difference and I believe in previous MPCs we have indicated and shown that every time we have had a rate increase it has actually moderated the rate of inflation. But that’s not all we have been doing; and during this MPC we had quite a lot of time talking about inflation; talking about the various tools and mechanisms we could use to manage inflation”

“We agreed that one of the key challenges now was the liquidity overhang. We need to look at the various tools we had. In addition to interest rate hike, we’ve also come up with various ways to tighten the liquidity because we believe that if the liquidity surface runs across not just inflation, but also have some impact on the exchange rate and other part of the economy.

“I can confirm that it is not only rate change that we are looking at to moderate inflation, we are looking at every tool in the box that will help us reduce liquidity and that should have a positive impact on reigning in inflation”, he said.

Mr. Shonubi debunked the popular opinion that CBN’s latest forex liberalization policy was not aimed at rate unification, rather he said the policy aims to infuse efficiency in the forex trading market. He assisted that with moderation by CBN, there is light in the tunnel with respect to the forex exchange policy.

” We are not trying to unify any rates. We believe that we need to encourage the market to be more efficient and more effective and that takes a bit of time. some of the volatility you’ve seen over the period has been driven by the same fact that the market needs to find its level; and also the reality that there’s pent-up demand which the current supply will not be sufficient for. As we ease and satisfy the pent-up demand we will begin to see a more efficient market that runs.

But you also need to understand the dynamics of pricing in the market and we feel we should actually stop calling it the I and E window because it is now much more than the I and E. For us, it’s a market where everybody and anybody through licensed institutions can participate. So we expect that over time the volatility you are seeing would normalize”.

“The role of the CBN is to intervene and keep the market at a fairly stable level. We have our views as to what that level is ; and as the market continues to oscillate around that level, there’s a need for us to intervene either by buying or selling.

“We have started intervening and we’ve been doing it for a while and we will continue to intervene to bring the market to the levels that we believe it should be. Right now in the short run, these volatile times are expected but we expect them to moderate sooner rather than later”, said Acting CBN Governor.

Speaking on the volume of new currency notes in circulation, CBN Acting Governor said the bank was taking old notes and replacing them with new notes noting that there was a laid out process to follow.

He said: ” When a currency is printed and sent out, it is expected that it will go through a number of cycles and over time will become old and then will be replaced, that’s what we are doing. We had to put out old notes and as they were coming in they were being processed and returned to us as not issuable. We then bring out and replace them with new notes.

“We believe that we have an optimal level of currency out there. What’s been done, is the replacement to keep the level rather than just putting money out there. Whenever ever they ( banks) come to us for notes, we provide them for them.

“If it wasn’t enough, they will be asking us for much more. If it was too much, they will be dumping that much more on us. So we’ll slowly have the old notes replaced out of the system with the new notes. That will be the norm, and that will be our of practice and not fanfare, we will just say it slowly morphing from old to new”, he said

Commenting on the soundness of the financial system, CBN Acting Governor said the system is very healthy and in a sound state, he said.

The Financial Soundness Indicators (FSls) remained stable and strong. “The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at 11.2 percent, Non-Performing Loans (NPLS) ratio of 4.1 percent and Liquidity Ratio (LR) of 48.4 percent, as of June 2023″

” In the financial market, equities remained bullish through the review

period, with the All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalization (MC) increasing to 60,968.27 index points and N33.20 trillion, respectively, on June 30, 2023, compared with 51,251.06 index points and N27.92 trillion on December 30, 2022.

This indicates continued investor confidence in the Nigerian market as investors foresee a more stable macroeconomic environment once the current policies of the Bank and Federal Government fully permeate

Gross external reserves improved marginally to US$33.97 billion as of July 20, 2023, from US$33.75 billion in June 2023, as accretion to external reserves remains weak while foreign exchange demand pressures persist”.