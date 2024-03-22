CBN, JAN collaborate for Global Money Week

Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN), an organisation dedicated to inspiring and preparing young people to succeed in a global economy said it has partnered with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to implement the 2024 Global Money Week across the country.

Global Money Week according to JAN is an annual initiative focused on equipping young people with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively manage their finances. Recognising the importance of financial literacy in today’s world, JAN said Global Money Week provides adequate opportunity to highlight the significance of financial education and to engage with young people, as this year’s edition holds with the theme: ‘Protect your money, secure your future.’

Acting Executive Director of JAN, Olaolu Akogun said the organisation and CBN have various developmental activities during the programme, which include student visits to the Nigeria Exchange Group, a financial literacy fair, a trip to the Currency Museum, School Mentorship Sessions in Abuja, Abia, Borno, Kano, Lagos, and Gombe and a quiz competition. He also noted that these initiatives will cover various aspects of financial literacy, including budgeting, saving, investing, and entrepreneurship. Akogun further stated: “We are delighted to collaborate once again with the Central Bank of Nigeria for Global Money Week.”