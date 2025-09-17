CBN Issues Directive To Systemically Important Banks On Succession Plan

…to auction N290bn Treasury Bills today

Citing the critical role Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) “play in sustaining financial system stability,” the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Tuesday, issued a new directive, mandating all D-SIBs in the country to ensure that they obtain “regulatory approval for the appointment of a successor Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/ CEO), not later than six months to the expiration of the tenor of the incumbent MD/CEO.”

In a circular to the DSIBs posted on its website, the apex bank also directed the lenders to “publicly announce the successor to the incumbent MD/CEO not later than three months to the planned exit of the incumbent MD/CEO.”

Nigeria’s D-SIBs include Access Bank, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), United Bank for Africa (UBA), First Bank of Nigeria, and Fidelity Bank.

These banks are designated D-SIBs by the CBN because of their significant market position, extensive reach, and large asset bases, which make them vital to the stability of the country’s financial system.

The CBN’s circular noted that the 2023 corporate governance guidelines for commercial, merchant, noninterest and payment service banks, require the boards of the financial institutions to approve the succession plans for their MD/CEOs, other Executive Directors and senior management staff.

It pointed out that this requirement, “seeks to minimize disruptions at the top management level, enable top management appointees to prepare adequately for their new roles and generally mitigate risks associated with abrupt changes in leadership.”

Meanwhile, the a9ex bank will, today, be auctioning treasury bills worth N290 billion at its second Treasury Bills (T-Bills) Primary Market Auction (PMA) for the month. This is a significant decline from the N480 billion that the apex bank offered at the previous auction.

Specifically, the CBN will be offering the N290 billion T-bills across three maturities- N30 billion for the 91-day bills, N60 billion for the 182- day bills, and N200 billion for the 364-day bills.

Commenting on the likely outcome of today’s auction, analysts at Meristem Research stated: “Investor sentiment for T-bills is expected to remain bullish at the upcoming auction, following the strong performance at the previous auction held on September 3, 2025.

“The CBN offered N480.00 bn (6.67% higher than the N450.00 billion at the preceding auction), with total subscriptions surging to N1.01 trillion, more than double the offer and exceeding the N396.42 billion subscription recorded previously.

As a result, the bid-to-cover ratio improved to 1.73x (vs 1.30x), and the subscription-to-offer ratio rose to 2.11x (previously 1.72x), supported by robust system liquidity of N1.47 trillion as of September 2, 2025.