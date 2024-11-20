CBN: Intensifying Financial Inclusion Amid Economic Reforms

Share

Given that the International Financial Inclusion Conference (IFIC) is hosted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)-led National Financial Inclusion Governance Committee, the second edition of the event, which took place in Lagos on Tuesday and Wednesday, last week, was well attended, as dignitaries in the financial sector, both within and outside the country, as well as the country’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima and the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, were either physically present or sent representatives.

Inclusive growth

In his welcome address at the two-day hybrid conference, which had as its theme, “Inclusive growth: harnessing financial inclusion for economic development,” CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, harped on the need to promote financial inclusion, which he described as “foundational to Nigeria’s sustainable economic development.”

He said: “Nigeria, as Africa’s most populous country, continues to pursue sustained and inclusive economic growth. One of the most pressing challenges with this mandate is the integration of more citizens into the formal financial system.

Financial inclusion is not a peripheral issue; it is central to achieving broad-based economic growth. “Economically, financial inclusion impacts poverty reduction, income equality, employment generation, and overall productivity.

When more people have access to formal financial services, they are better able to save, invest, and contribute to the economy. This participation ensures efficient capital allocation, fosters innovation, and builds a more resilient economy.

In its simplest form, Financial Inclusion ensures that people have access to bank accounts, credit, savings, and other essential services. However, its implications for national development are far-reaching.”

Cardoso further said: “In Nigeria, the 2023 EFInA Access to Finance survey reveals that 26 per cent of the adult population remains financially excluded.

This statistic highlights a critical challenge: almost one-third of Nigerians cannot access capital to grow businesses, secure savings for the future, or obtain insurance to mitigate risks.

The absence of these services traps individuals in cycles of poverty and stunts national economic expansion.” Indeed, the apex bank boss explained that one of the key measures introduced by regulator, under his leadership-the banking sector recapitalisation programmewas not only aimed at bolstering financial stability but will also help to catalyse inclusive growth.

He said: “In line with its efforts to deepen financial inclusion, the CBN recently introduced new minimum capital requirements for banks.

This strategic move ensures that banks are well-capitalized, enabling them to take on greater risks, particularly in underserved markets. With stronger capital bases, banks can provide more loans and financial products to MSMEs, rural communities, and other vulnerable segments that have previously struggled to access formal financial services.

“This policy not only strengthens financial stability but also serves as a catalyst for inclusive growth. By enabling banks to extend more credit to MSMEs, we enhance job creation and productivity.

Furthermore, with increased capital, banks can invest in technology and innovation, crucial for driving digital financial services such as mobile money and agent banking. These technologies are key to breaking down geographic and economic barriers, bringing financial services to even the most remote areas.”

The CBN Governor thanked the apex bank’s partners for their support in its efforts to deepen financial inclusion. He particularly thanked the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, who, he said, is leading the government’s drive to tackle challenges hindering access to financial services.

3 Initiatives

Interestingly, a notable highlight of this year’s edition of the conference was the CBN’s launch of three initiatives to drive financial inclusion in the country.

The initiatives included the Women Financial Inclusion Dashboard which allows regulators and policymakers to identify and prioritise gender gaps in financial services; the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Code, which is a platform designed to transform the financing landscape for women-owned Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises globally.

The other is the roadmap for the financial inclusion of forcibly displaced persons, which is aimed at mobilising the collaborative efforts of financial institutions, regulatory bodies, government agencies, and non-governmental organisations to support FDPs in overcoming financial barriers, accessing essential services and establishing the foundation for their economic

independence.

Shettima’s speech

Commending the CBN and the Financial Inclusion Governing Committee for unveiling the initiatives, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, who was represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Office of the Vice President, Ibrahim Hadejia, said that financial inclusion was a priority economic agenda for the government.

He noted that since the inaugural IFIC in 2022, the country had not faltered in its commitment to build an economic framework that serves all Nigerians.

“This commitment has been particularly evident in our drive to scale digital financial services, ensuring they meet the needs of millions.

Since that first conference, we have witnessed the de-risking of N950 billion in conventional insurance and N180 billion through the Takaful and Microinsurance sectors.

Our agent banking initiatives, the rollout of Bank Verification Numbers (BVN), and increased enrolment in the National Identification Number (NIN) programme further attest to our dedication to addressing financial exclusion in Nigeria,” he stated.

World Bank’s support

Also speaking at the event, the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Dr Ndiame Diop, highlighted areas in which the Bretton Woods institution is partnering with Nigeria to drive financial inclusion.

He said: “There are three areas that the World Bank is partnering with CBN to help address some of the constraints that stop people from full participation in the financial sector.

“The first area is addressing shortcomings in payment systems, microfinance regulation, and consumer protection. It is important to further boost the payment system to reduce transaction failures. In 2023, 40 per cent of failed transactions were unresolved.

“The persistence of transaction failures implies that citizens and organisations struggle to maintain their operations and their efficiency. It is equally important to facilitate a well-regulated microfinance sector by adopting robust risk-based approaches and leveraging modern technology.

“Finally, it is important to enhance consumer protection and address emerging consumer risks. An inclusive data system is critical. The World Bank is happy to support the initiatives being launched at today’s event, the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Code.

This and other resources are not merely resources; they are tools and pathways to change and reducing the gender gap.”

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, pointed out that boosting financial inclusion is key to helping to achieve President Bola Tinubu administration’ $1 trillion economy quest.

He said: “When the President said that we must have a $1 trillion economy, it is not a joke. It is the only way we can survive. The bottom line is what do we do to achieve it?”

In his opening remarks, the Deputy Governor for Financial System Stability at the CBN, Mr. Philip Ikeazor, noted that following Nigeria’s commitment to the “Maya Declaration”, the CBN in collaboration with key stakeholders, launched the National Financial Inclusion Strategy in 2012 to serve as a roadmap towards reducing the country’s adult financial exclusion rate.

He further stated that since the launch of the strategy, which is currently in its third iteration, the apex bank and stakeholders had invested much effort in reducing financial exclusion rate, resulting in its dropping from 46.3 per cent in 2010 to 26 per cent as of 2023.

Nigerians outside formal financial services

However, he pointed out that there were still over 28 million Nigerians who have no access to formal financial products and services.

According to him, certain challenges persist, particularly in ensuring financial access for five most excluded demographics: women, youth, rural communities, Northern Nigeria and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

“It is clear that achieving 95 per cent financial inclusion in Nigeria requires concerted efforts from all stakeholders— government agencies, financial institutions, financial technology companies, development organisations, and civil societies,” Ikeazor stated.

He said that the CBN was committed to fostering these collaborations to ensure that financial inclusion initiatives are effectively implemented across the country.

“Today’s conference offers an invaluable opportunity to share insights, challenge assumptions, and explore new strategies that will bring us closer to achieving our shared goal of inclusive economic growth.

“In closing, financial Inclusion is not only about economic empowerment; it is about creating opportunities and ensuring that no Nigerian is left behind in the quest for prosperity.

The Central Bank of Nigeria will continue to drive the initiatives and policies necessary to ensure that financial inclusion remains a priority, fostering innovation and providing access to financial services for all Nigerians,” Ikeazor pledged.

Conclusion

Although achieving 95 per cent financial inclusion in Nigeria seems like an ambitious goal, analysts believe it is achievable if there is effective collaboration among all stakeholders.

