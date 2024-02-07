CBN intensifies quest for naira stability amid hope, scepticism

The naira’s decline against major foreign currencies in recent times clearly accelerated at the start of last week as the local currency closed at a record low of N1.348.63 per dollar on the official market-the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window- last Monday. On the same day, the naira also continued its free fall on the parallel market as it plunged to an all-time low of N1, 445/$1. As analysts pointed out, the naira weakened significantly despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announcing early last Monday that it had released another tranche of $500 million to various sectors as part of its ongoing efforts to clear the backlog of verified foreign exchange transactions. With forex dealers attributing the naira’s slump to a surge in dollar demand since the start of the year, occasioned by businesses and individuals scrambling for forex to import raw materials and pay for studies abroad, respectively, there was speculation in some quarters that the local currency could drop to N1,500 per dollar by the end of last week. Analysts also noted that the naira’s significant slide on the official market was as result of a revision of the methodology used to set the exchange rate by the market regulator, FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange. However, given that part of the CBN’s core mandate is to defend the naira, stakeholders expected the apex bank to respond to the local currency’s depreciation.

Cardoso’s assurance

Indeed, in his address at the 2024 macroeconomic outlook launch hosted by the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) in Lagos, a fortnight ago, CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, dwelt extensively on the measures that the apex bank was taking to ensure exchange rate stability. He said that the naira was currently undervalued, adding that the CBN would collaborate with the fiscal authorities to accelerate “genuine price discovery in the near term,” and that the regulator expects stability in the forex market this year. He also disclosed that the CBN was receiving more foreign exchange inflows as a result of its collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL), noting that the coordinated effort would significantly enhance the apex bank’s FX flows and contribute to the accretion of reserves this year. Cardoso said: “The expected stability in the foreign exchange market for 2024 can be attributed to the reduction in petroleum product imports and the recent implementation of a marketdetermined exchange rate policy by the CBN. This reform is designed to streamline and unify multiple exchange rates, fostering transparency and reducing opportunities for arbitrage. The resulting consistent and stable exchange rate will not only boost investor confidence but also attract foreign investment, elevating Nigeria’s appeal to global investors. “We are implementing a comprehensive strategy to improve liquidity in our FX markets in the short, medium, and long term. Our focus is on addressing fundamental issues that have hindered the effective operation of our markets over the years. “Upholding the integrity of financial markets is crucial for building confidence. With the completion of an independent forensic review and the subsequent clearance of the backlog of valid FX transactions, we remain steadfast in our commitment to decisively address any infractions and abuses. “In our efforts to stabilize the exchange rate, it is imperative that we prioritize transparency and create a market environment that enables the fair determination of exchange rates, ensuring stability for businesses and individuals alike. “We believe that the naira is currently undervalued and, coupled with coordinated measures on the fiscal side, we will expedite genuine price discovery in the near term. This coordinated approach will contribute to a more balanced and stable exchange rate.”

New measures

Thus, not too many industry watchers were surprised when the CBN, last Tuesday, issued a circular in which it warned that it would sanction authorised dealers and their customers found to be reporting, “inaccurate and misleading information” on foreign exchange and fixed income transactions. It said that the warning became necessary as investigations had revealed cases of underreporting of transaction rates and fixed income transactions. The circular partly read: “The attention of the CBN has been drawn to the practice of authorized dealers (and their customers) in reporting inaccurate and misleading information on transactions concluded in the financial market. Ongoing investigations have revealed instances of underreporting of transaction rates and practice of second cheques on foreign exchange and fixed income transactions. “This behavior is not compliant with the ethical standards associated with a sound financial market and deliberate attempts to create price distortions by reporting false transaction details amounts to market manipulation which will not be tolerated and will henceforth face sanctions.” The apex bank followed up on the issuance of the circular by releasing a letter to lenders the next day(Wednesday) in which it announced limits on how much banks can hold in foreign currencies and expressed concern about the growth of forex exposures on the lenders’ balance sheets. In the letter entitled, “Harmonisation of Reporting Requirements on Foreign Currency Exposures of Banks,” the CBN announced a limit on lenders’ net open positions of 20per cent of shareholders’ funds for short positions and a zero limit for long positions and ordered banks to harmonise reporting. Stating that excess net open dollar positions on banks’ balance sheets had created an incentive for lenders to hold foreign currency, thus exposing them to currency and other risks, the apex bank directed them to bring their exposures within the set limits immediately (February 1st 2024), which meant that banks would have to sell down or face sanctions including suspension from the currency market. Furthermore, the regulator said lenders would be required to have liquid foreign assets to cover maturing foreign currency obligations and directed them to also have a foreign exchange contingency funding arrangement with other institutions. It added that banks would require approval in case of an early repayment of their Eurobonds, where such redemption clause is applicable. According to financial experts, the CBN’s move was aimed at reducing banks’ FX risk exposure and also to prevent lenders from engaging in speculative foreign exchange trading.

Reactions

For instance, reacting to the new prudential requirements, analysts at Comercio Partners said: “The circular emphasizes that banks exceeding the specified Net Open Position (NOP) limits need to adjust their positions by February 1, 2024. This adjustment could lead to a sudden influx of forex into the market as banks liquidate their net long positions. The increased supply of foreign currency may put downward pressure on its value in the short term.” They also stated: “The circular intends to discourage speculative activities and encourage banks to sell forex into the market. If banks comply, it could lead to an immediate reprieve for the forex market and potentially trigger currency appreciation. Investors might witness a strengthening of the local currency against major foreign currencies, including the dollar.” Noting that banks in the country had been profiting from forex revaluation gains, the analysts said that the new regulations may impact lenders’ profitability, “especially if they are holding significant net-long positions that need to be liquidated” Furthermore, the analysts stated: “Currency appreciation resulting from banks complying with the circular could contribute to overall economic stability. A more stable forex market enhances predictability for businesses, investors, and consumers, fostering a favourable economic environment. “The CBN’s circular is a significant regulatory intervention aimed at curbing speculative practices in the banking sector. The impact on liquidity and the economy will depend on the extent to which banks comply with the guidelines and how swiftly the market adjusts to the new regulations. “In the coming days, it is crucial to closely monitor market reactions, compliance levels among banks, and any potential ripple effects on broader economic indicators.”

Improved forex liquidity

In fact, barely 24 hours after the CBN announced its new policy, the pressure on the FX market began to ease as the volume of dollar transactions by banks, exporters and investors, increased by 85.36 per cent. Specifically, the daily FX market turnover increased to $134.07 million last Wednesday from $72.33 million recorded on the previous day at the official market. Consequently, the naira gained 1.85 per cent as the dollar was quoted at N,1455.59 on the official market last Wednesday compared with N1,482.57 quoted on the previous day. But even as the market was still digesting the impact of the policy, the apex bank last Thursday announced the scrapping of the limit on the exchange rate quoted by International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs). The apex bank, which disclosed this in revised guidelines for international money transfer services in the country that were attached to a circular, said that IMTOs could now quote the naira exchange rate against the dollar, “based on the prevailing market rates at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market on a willing seller, willing buyer basis.” This meant that the regulator had removed the previous exchange rate cap on such transactions of -2.5 per cent to +2.5 per cent around the previous day’s closing rate of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market. According to the circular, the scrapping of the limit is in line with reforms aimed at achieving objectives such as, liberalising the forex exchange market and ensuring transparency in fx market transactions; boosting diaspora remittances and other foreign capital inflows to the country; promoting efficient price discovery mechanisms and “the evolution of an appropriate market determined exchange rate” as well as enhancing the, “ease-ofdoing business for IMTOS in Nigeria and money transfer recipients.” As analysts pointed out, the scrapping of the exchange rate cap on IMTO transactions would enable the companies to better compete with rates offered in parallel market, where operators typically offer more attractive rates, thus boosting remittance inflow into the country. In a report released in December, the World Bank estimated that official remittances to Nigeria rose slightly by about two per cent to $20.5 billion at the end of last year from $20.1 billion in 2022. The bank also stated that remittances to Nigeria accounted for around 38 per cent (largest) of the total remittance inflows of $54 billion that reached Sub -Saharan Africa in 2023.

Conclusion

Although analysts generally believe that the raft of measures announced by the CBN last week is a positive move towards ensuring exchange rate stability, many of them are sceptical about the apex bank’s capacity to clear the backlog of foreign-currency demand and meet the perennially high foreign exchange demand.