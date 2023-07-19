CBN intensifies eNaira sensitisation as CBDCs’ acceptability grows

When then President Muhammadu Buhari formally launched the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the eNaira, on October 25, 2021, he said, in his speech at the event, that the embrace of the CBDC and its underlying technology, called block chain, had the potential of boosting the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by $29 billion over a 10-year period. Buhari also declared that the introduction of the eNaira would enable the government to send direct payments to citizens eligible for specific welfare programmes as well as foster cross border remittances.

Lofty goals

According to him, the CBDCs can foster economic growth through better economic activities, increase remittances, improve welfare programmes as well as foster cross border remittances. He further said that the use of CBDCs could help move many more people and businesses from the informal into the formal sector, thereby increasing the tax base of the country. As Buhari noted, the event was a major milestone for the nation as it meant that Nigeria had become the first country on the continent and the second in the world to introduce a CBDC to its citizens. Clearly, the apex bank is determined to ensure that the lofty goals it set for itself in taking the bold step to launch the enaira, are attained. Reason: Despite skepticism in some quarters about the project, the apex bank has not slowed down its efforts to boost adoption of the digital currency which, it said, had recorded 1.4 million transactions as at May this year.

Unilag

For instance, the CBN recently took the eNaira sensitisation drive to women during the Law Ladies Day programme at the University of Lagos (UNILAG). The banking industry watchdog used the occasion to reach out to students and others within the university campus to sensitise them on the benefits and importance of eNaira transactions and why they should use the channel. In her speech at the event, the Special Adviser, Payment Systems to the CBN Governor, Mary Fasheitan, who took women through the importance of the eNaira, the advantages and opportunities the digital currency offers to the financial community and women, stated that it was high time women embraced eNaira for transactions. According to her, eNaira offers financial freedom and women inclusivity which other financial instruments do not provide. It offers fast transaction time, and cross-board payment options and gives women financial inclusion. “eNaira provides a unique form of money denominated in Naira. eNaira serves as both a medium of exchange and a store of value, offering better payment prospects in retail transactions when compared to cash payments. It has an exclusive operational structure that is remarkable and nothing like other forms of central bank money,” she said.

Introduction of NFC

Also, last Thursday, the CBN’sadvocacy team on the eNaira was at the University of Abuja as part of its sensitisation campaign to institutions of higher learning in the country. Speaking at the event, a Deputy Director at the apex bank, Mr. Joseph Angaye, who led the team, announced that in its bid to make the eNaira, the preferred transaction platform across higher institutions of learning in the country, the regulator had introduced a new featureNear Field Communication (NFC) technology into the digital currency. NFC is a short-range high frequency wireless communication technology that enables the exchange of data between devices over about a 10 cm distance. He stated that the NFC technology would enable Nigerians without smartphones or access to internet to carry out payment or financial transaction, adding that with the introduction of the technology, eNaira wallet owners can transact financial businesses with little or no human contact with the aid of tags attached to their phones. Explaining the new feature, he said the eNaira would provide additional services that are not currently available in the Nigerian financial system such as facilitating payment even when there’s no “network.” “I would like to say that recently we have been engaging with universities in all the geo political zones of the country to talk to them about eNaira and to partner with them to ensure that the eNaira is adopted as a means of financial transactions especially for revenues collection,” Angaye said. The eNaira, he noted, had evolved from when it was inaugurated by former President Mohammadu Buhari almost two years ago, to a world class payment system instrument. He stated that the CBN through the eNaira had achieved a number of milestones, noting that there have been further developments in terms of improving the functionality of the digital currency Angaye said that the CBN was motivated to engage university students “based on feedback input we have been getting from various stakeholders.” He noted that as one of the early adopters of CBDC, Nigeria had gained a lot of experience and the world is coming to learn from country. He said: “We have been very gracious in sharing our experiences, every day we are hosting people from the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and our sister central banks from across the world. They are coming to learn from our experiences.” Shedding more light on the eNaira, Angaye said the digital had not come to replace the physical naira. “It is not to replace the existing payment system infrastructure we already have, it was introduced to deepen the financial system especially the payment system, to address some challenges we saw in the payment system infrastructure and to compliment what we already have. “We are not introducing it to be a competitor to what the banks are doing or other service providers but to provide a platform they can leverage to provide more effective service. “I am sure some of us have been experiencing some challenges from time to time using the payment system but the eNaira will help to promote financial inclusion, reduce congestion in the infrastructure so we are not bugged down by downtime registering the number of interfaces that it takes to initiate and complete transaction. “It will reduce leakages when it comes to collection of revenue, it will reduce stress when it comes to issues of reconciliation of your accounting function,” he said. Indeed, at the eNaira one year anniversary event held in Lagos, on October 25, last year, the CBN disclosed that in terms of capacity development, Nigeria has become an educational hub for knowledge acquisition on CBDC, as the apex bank, since the launch of the eNaira, had organised and conducted several knowledge sharing sessions for international financial institutions, such as the IMF, the World Bank Group as well as several African Central banks.

BIS survey

Interestingly, last Monday, the Bank for International Settlements’ (BIS), which serves as the bank for the world’s central banks, published a survey showing that twenty four central banks across emerging and advanced economies are expected to have digital currencies CBDCs in circulation by the end of the decade. In its survey of 86 central banks conducted late 2022, the BIS found that most of the new CBDCs will emerge in the retail space, where 11 central banks could join peers in the Bahamas, Nigeria, the Eastern Caribbean and Jamaica, which already run live digital retail currencies. It further stated that on the wholesale side, which in future could allow financial institutions to access new functionalities, nine central banks could launch CBDCs. “Enhancing cross-border payments is among the key drivers of central banks’ work on wholesale CBDCs,” the authors of the report wrote. According to agency reports, central banks around the globe have been studying and working on digital versions of their currencies for retail use to avoid leaving digital payments to the private sector amid an accelerating decline of cash. The reports said some central banks were also looking at wholesale versions for transactions between financial institutions. The Swiss National Bank said in late June it would issue a wholesale CBDC on Switzerland’s digital exchange as part of a pilot, while the European Central Bank is on track to begin its digital euro pilot ahead of a possible launch in 2028. Pilot testing in China now reaches 260 million people and two other big emerging economies, India and Brazil, plan to launch digital currencies next year, according to the reports. The BIS also said that the share of central banks in its survey engaged in some form of CBDC had risen to 93 per cent, with 60 per cent, saying the emergence of stablecoins and other cryptoassets had accelerated their work.

Jupiter

Research forecast Furthermore, in March, Juniper Research forecast that the total annual value of transactions made using CBDCs would exceed $213 billion by 2030, up from $100 million in 2023. The forecast also predicts that the percentage of the total transaction value accounted for by domestic CBDC payments would fall from “almost 100 per cent during the current pilot stages” in 2023 to 92 per cent by 2030 as cross-border CBDC payment systems develop. “Adoption will be driven by governments leveraging CBDCs to boost financial inclusion and increase their control over how digital payments are made,” the researchers said. They added: “CBDCs will improve access to digital payments, particularly in emerging economies, where mobile penetration is significantly higher than banking penetration. “Since CBDCs are issued by central banks, they will be closely targeted to domestic payment challenges initially, with cross-border payments coming later, as systems become established and links are made between CBDCs used by individual countries.”

Conclusion

Although adoption of the eNaira currently may not be at the level the CBN had planned, analysts believe that the growing interest in CBDCs around the world will encourage more Nigerians to take interest in the digital currency