CBN: Inflation To Slow To 21.4% In 2024 – Cardoso

There are strong indications that inflationary pressures are expected to decline to 21.4 percent in 2024, driven by inflation targeting of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yemi Cardoso, made this known while speaking during the launch of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) macroeconomic outlook report for 2024 titled ‘Economic Transformation Roadmap, Medium-Term Policy Priorities,’ which took place in a hybrid format in Lagos.

He said the projections for the nation’s economy, paint an optimistic trajectory as the Federal Government of Nigeria anticipates real GDP growth of 3.67 percent.

He added that the improved agricultural output and the easing of global supply chain pressures would boost consumer confidence and purchasing power.

Nigeria’s central bank is expected to pursue a more conventional monetary policy approach under Cardoso after years of unorthodox policies pursued by his predecessor, Godwin Emefiele.

It would be recalled that in November, Cardoso announced the adoption of an inflation-targeting framework.