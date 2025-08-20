CBN: Inflation Outlook Brightens

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says inflation expectations are stabilising, though many on the street insist the official numbers fail to capture the pain of rising cost of daily living.

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s June 2025 Inflation Expectation Survey showed 52.7 per cent of respondents expect stable inflation in the near term, up from 50.8 per cent in May. At the same time, the share anticipating higher inflation fell to 33.5 per cent, the lowest in three months.

The survey results align with headline inflation, which eased marginally to 21.9 per cent in July from 22.2% in June. Businesses were slightly more optimistic than households: 60 per cent of firms expect price stability within a month, compared with 44.5 per cent of households. Energy costs remain the top inflationary driver for both groups, followed by exchange rates, transport and insecurity.

Yet beneath the surface, signs of strain are mounting. Month-onmonth inflation quickened to 2.0 per cent in July from 1.7 per cent in June, while food inflation, a crucial metric for household welfare, stayed stubbornly high at 3.1 per cent. On the streets of Lagos, many Nigerians are dismissive of the official optimism.

“They say inflation is coming down, but I buy tomatoes today at N1,500 a small bowl, and next week it is likely to jump to N1,800,” said Chika, a trader at IyanIba market. “For us, nothing has gone down.” A police officer who recently relocated from Ojuelegba to Okuafo area of Lagos echoed the same sentiment: “Rent, transport, food—it all keeps rising.

The data may show stability, but our wallets tell another story.” The junior officer who didn’t want his name on print said he had to move to this area because he could no longer afford the rent for his room and parlour self-contained apartment.