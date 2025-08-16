CBN: Improved Fx, Capital Inflows Reaffirm Trust In Reforms

Since the advent of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government in 2023 and the subsequent appointment of Yomi Edu and Olayemi Cardoso as Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Central Bank governor respectively, the government has taken on a lot of reforms. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that hard as they seem, there are indications that those reforms are bearing some positive fruits

Penultimate week, the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) report celebrated another milestone in Nigeria’s economic space.

While several sectors of the economy have continued to maintain some level of growth, the general indices have, however, revealed that reforms in the financial sector have propelled improved confidence in the economy.

Specifically, according to the NBS, capital importation into Nigeria surged to $5.6 billion in the first quarter of 2025, representing a 67.12 per cent increase compared to $3.4 billion recorded in the same period of 2024.

The report titled: “Nigeria Capital Importation Q1 2025”, showed that the figure represented a 10.86 per cent rise from the $5.1 billion reported in the fourth quarter of 2024.

This marked improvement in all shades confirms that foreign investors are aligning with Federal Government’s reforms, especially in the financial sector largely driven by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Besides the recent upsurge in capital importation, the apex bank’s initiatives with the unveiling of International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) and recently the Non-Resident Biometric Verification Number (NRBVN) have significantly impacted foreign exchange inflows into the economy.

The launch of both platforms has not only improved remittances into the country but has also expanded the country’s financial inclusion agenda.

According to records, forex inflows to the economy through the IMTOs rose sharply in 12 months to $4.76 billion, the apex bank’s quarterly statistical bulletin showed.

The report, which covered inflows in 2024, represents a significant 44.5 per cent increase from the $3.30 billion recorded in 2023. The IMTO inflows continue to be a vital source of foreign currency for Nigeria, supporting families, businesses, and the broader economy amid ongoing FX market challenges.

The year began with a strong performance in January 2024 as inflows surged 32.5 per cent year-on-year to $390.86 million, compared to $295.21 million in January 2023. This early momentum was maintained in February, with inflows increasing by 67.3 per cent, rising to $326.91 million from $195.23 million the previous year.

March continued the positive trend, with IMTO inflows hitting $363.76 million in 2024, up 30 per cent from $279.79 million in March 2023. April saw a leap, with inflows reaching $466.11 million, an 83.3 per cent increase from April 2023’s $254.26 million, marking the highest year-on-year percentage growth in the first half of the year.

May recorded inflows of $404.75 million in 2024, a 45.3 per cent rise compared to $278.54 million the year before.

June was a relatively flat month-on-month but still strong year-on-year, with inflows at $389.79 million, up 40.2 per cent from $278.04 million in June 2023. July and August were the standout months for IMTO inflows, posting the highest volumes of the year. In July 2024, inflows jumped to $552.94 million, more than double the $240.35 million recorded in July 2023, representing a 130 per cent year-on-year increase.

August maintained this peak momentum with inflows rising to $585.21 million, a 116 per cent increase from $271.24 million in August 2023.

These two months alone accounted for nearly a quarter of the total inflows for the entire year, highlighting their critical role in Nigeria’s FX ecosystem.

The final four months of 2024 showed a mixed pattern of inflows, reflecting broader economic uncertainties and seasonal effects. September recorded $336.61 million in IMTO inflows, up 40.8 per cent from $238.98 million in the same month of 2023.

October’s inflows rose modestly to $378.85 million, a 29.1 per cent increase year-on-year. However, November saw a sharp decline, with inflows dropping by 22.1 per cent to $252.28 million from $324.20 million in November 2023.

December ended the year on a more positive note, with inflows rebounding to $316.59 million, a 9.1 per cent increase compared to $348.33 million in December 2023. The surge in IMTO inflows is closely tied to the reforms introduced by the CBN under Governor Oluyemi Cardoso since his assumption of office in September 2023.

Enhanced transparency

Following in the progress, the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) data had shown that the launch of the Bank Verification Number (BVN) has further enhanced transparency in the banking system.

According to the data, the number of Nigerian bank account owners linked to BVN rose by 2.7 million between December 2024 and July 2025 to 66.2 million.

The surge in BVN enrolment is an indication that the policy is achieving its objective of getting more Nigerians into the domestic financial services net.

The Bank Verification Number (BVN) project, which captures the uniqueness of every bank customer, is one of the most-innovative projects introduced into the financial system by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The BVN scheme gives each bank customer unique identification and has continued to revolutionalise the banking and payment systems while ensuring safety of depositors’ funds.

The project is now witnessing enrolment surge, as the Olayemi Cardoso-led CBN continues to take strategic steps to advance financial inclusion in the country.

The surge in BVN figures obvious engendered the launch of Non-Resident Biometric Verification Number (NRBVN) in Abuja.

Following the unveiling of NRBVN in Abuja, the CBN boss, Cardoso, directed Nigerian banks to proactively develop and offer products specifically tailored to meet the unique needs and preferences of the Diaspora community. The NRBVN launch is seen as a major step to keep remittances inflow to the country soaring and Dollar liquidity strong.

Growing accounts

Alongside the rise in BVN registrations, the banking sector is witnessing increased account activity. As of March 2025, the number of active bank accounts reached an all-time high of 320.053 million.

Dormant accounts stood at 33.4 million, while 29.4 million accounts had been closed. This compares to slightly lower figures in February, which recorded 316.8 million active accounts, 19.9 million dormant accounts, and 33.3 million closures.

The rebound in March points to a growing number of Nigerians re-engaging with the formal banking system, aligning with broader efforts by financial institutions and regulators to promote access, trust, and compliance within the financial sector.

The NIBSS data had also shown that the number of Nigerian bank account owners linked to BVN hit 66.2 million at the end of July, 2025.

The data showed significant surge from 64.8 million recorded in January 2025 and 63.5 million as at December 2024.

The data showed that 2.7 million new BVN enrolments were recorded between December 2024 and July 2025.

Further analysis of the NIBSS data showed that as at 2021, 51.9 million accounts were linked to BVN, it rose to 56 million in 2022, and 60.1 million in 2023 and closed 2024 at 63.5 million.

According to NIBSS, the BVN gives bank account owners a unique identity that can be verified across the Nigerian banking industry, while it ensures that customers’ bank accounts are protected from unauthorised access.

The BVN project, which captures the uniqueness of every bank customer, is one of the most-innovative projects introduced into the financial system in 2014.

Milestones

Cardoso had explained that offering innovative and attractive financial solutions can greatly enhance Diaspora participation, deepen financial inclusion, and significantly boost remittance inflows.

“Over the past year, our policy frameworks have undergone extensive refinements, informed by sustained dialogue with International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs). The introduction of the willing buyer, willing seller regime, licensing of additional IMTOs, and market reforms that have facilitated currency convergence are notable examples. Consequently, remittance flows through official channels have risen markedly, from $3.3 billion in 2023 to $4.73 billion last year,” he said.

He added: “With the introduction of NRBVN and complementary policy measures, we are optimistic about achieving our ambitious target of $1 billion in monthly remittance flows, a goal we believe is entirely achievable given the growing trust and convenience in formal remittance channels.”

Cardoso explained that a fully connected system would ensure that every Nigerian in the Diaspora can confidently contribute to national development through trusted and cost-effective channels. He emphasised that the launch was not the final destination, but the beginning of a broader journey.

“The NRBVN is a dynamic initiative, one that will continue to evolve in response to the needs of its users. It presents a unique opportunity to learn, to innovate, and to adapt. We encourage all stakeholders to engage actively, share insights, and help shape a system that serves millions of Nigerians across geographies and generations. The NRBVN is not just a tool; it is a bridge between Nigeria and its global citizens,” he said.

“To meet these targets, collaboration and compliance with established regulatory frameworks remain essential. All stakeholders must adhere strictly to the FX Code and other relevant regulatory guidelines. This is critical to ensuring market stability, integrity, and overall confidence in Nigeria’s financial system.”

Consolidation

The CBN boss further invited the IMTOs to integrate with the NRBVN platform as part of shared vision to build a secure, efficient, and inclusive financial ecosystem for Nigerians globally.

Cardoso explained that a fully connected system woud ensure that every Nigerian in the Diaspora can confidently contribute to national development through trusted and cost-effective channels.

He emphasised that the launch was not the final destination, but the beginning of a broader journey.

“The NRBVN is a dynamic initiative, one that will continue to evolve in response to the needs of its users. It presents a unique opportunity to learn, to innovate, and to adapt. We encourage all stakeholders to engage actively, share insights, and help shape a system that serves millions of Nigerians across geographies and generations. The NRBVN is not just a tool; it is a bridge between Nigeria and its global citizens,” he said.

He reiterated the CBN’s commitment to reducing the cost of remittances, currently averaging over seven per cent in Sub-Saharan Africa. Lowering these costs, he stated, would enhance the safety and appeal of formal channels while amplifying the socioeconomic impact of Diaspora remittances on Nigerian households and the broader economy.

In all, the NRBVN serves as a significant step forward as the CBN strives to create a more inclusive financial ecosystem, ensuring that every Nigerian, regardless of where they reside across the globe, can actively participate in and contribute to the nation’s economic development and growth.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NIBSS, Mr. Premier Owoh, had described the NRBVN platform as part of a broader holistic framework that includes the Non-Resident Ordinary Account (NROA) and Non-Resident Nigerian Investment Account (NRNIA), which together, enable access to savings, mortgages, insurance, pensions, and investment opportunities in Nigeria’s capital markets.

While embracing the NRBVN initiative, the Managing Director and CEO of Access Bank Plc, Roosevelt Ogbonna stated: “We commend the Central Bank of Nigeria and NIBSS for the successful rollout of the NRBVN platform.”

Conclusion

“This is a bold step toward integrating millions of Nigerians abroad into the country’s financial system. At Access Bank, we are proud to be part of this transformative initiative, and we remain dedicated to providing tailored financial solutions that meet the unique needs of our diaspora customers.”

He noted that the initiative would not only enable account opening for Nigerians in the Diaspora but also grant them access to a broader bouquet of banking services, from multi-currency accounts to investment and lifestyle offerings.