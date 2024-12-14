CBN Imposes N150m Fine On Banks Issuing Mint Naira Notes To Hawkers

Share

The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced a fine of N150 million per branch on Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and financial institutions found guilty of facilitating the illegal flow of mint naira notes to currency hawkers.

The apex bank stated this in a circular issued late on Friday, which was signed by the Acting Director of its Currency Operations Department, Solaja Mohammed Olayemi.

In the circular, the CBN said it was concerned about, “ the prevalence of illicit flow of mint naira notes to currency hawkers and other unscrupulous economic agents that commodify naira banknotes, thus impeding efficient and effective cash distribution to banks’ customers and general public.”

The regulator, which stressed that it would continue to intensify periodic spot checks to banking halls and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) while deploying mystery shoppers to all identified cash hawking spots across the country, said that any branch of a financial institution found culpable will face a penalty of N150 million for the first violation.

Subsequent infractions, the CBN warned, would attract stricter sanctions under the provisions of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020.

The circular read: “The CBN has noted with dismay the prevalence of illicit flow of mint banknotes to currency hawkers and other unscrupulous economic agents that commodify naira banknotes, thus impeding efficient and effective cash distribution to banks’ customers and the general public.

“CBN will continue to intensify the periodic spot checks to the banking halls/ATMs to review cash payouts to banks’ customers, as well as mystery shopping to all identified cash hawking spots across the country.

“In this regard, any erring deposit money banks or financial institutions that are culpable of facilitating, aiding, or abetting, by direct actions or inactions, the illicit flow of mint banknotes to currency hawkers and unscrupulous economic agents that commodify naira banknotes shall be penalised at first instance N150,000,000.00 (One hundred and fifty million naira) only, per erring branch, and at later instances, apply the full weight of relevant provisions of BOFIA 2020.”

The CBN also urged DMBs to strengthen controls, processes, and procedures around their Cash Management Centres, branches, and teller operations to prevent their systems from being exploited for illegal transactions.

There has been growing public concern in recent times over the difficulties bank customers face in trying to withdraw cash over the counter at their financial institutions and from ATMs.

In its bid to improve cash availability, the apex bank in September announced plans to sanction banks that fail to dispense cash through their ATMs.

Also, on November 15, the CBN issued a fresh circular in which it directed DMBs to prioritise cash disbursement through ATMs. It announced at the time that it had commenced spot checks to ensure efficient and responsible cash disbursement to the public and would penalize banks found disbursing naira notes to persons hawking the naira.

Sunday Telegraph reports that in his address at the Annual Bankers Dinner organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) on November 29, the Governor of the apex bank, Olayemi Cardoso, said that with effect from December 1, 2024, bank customers who are unable to make withdrawals from ATMs will be able to report directly to it through designated phone lines and emails for their states.

