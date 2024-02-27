CBN Hikes Lending Rate By 400 Points To 22.75%

To rein in continuous inflationary pressure in the economy, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday, raised the lending rate by 400 basis points, thus keeping MPR at 22.75 per cent from the previous position of 18.75 per cent.

It also adjusted Cash Reserves upward to 45 per cent from 32.5 percent while liquidity ratio is retained at 30 percent.

The CBN governor, Mr Olayemi Cardoso confirmed the figures to journalists at the end of the two day MPC meeting in Abuja.

Mr. Cardoso presided over his maiden MPC meeting as a governor of CBN said inflation and price stability had become concern of every Nigerian

