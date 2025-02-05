CBN Harps On Orthodox Monetary Policy Measures To Curb Inflation

Share

With most financial experts’ projections supporting the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) forecast that the country’s inflation rate is likely to begin to decelerate this year, the apex bank has indicated that it would continue to use orthodox monetary policy to achieve its objectives, writes Tony Chukwunyem

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, has always responded to criticism of the apex bank’s tight monetary policy stance, throughout 2024, by stating that its decision to raise the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 875 basis points to 27.5 per cent last year was beginning to yield result.

For instance, in his address at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria’s (CIBN) 59th Annual Bankers’ Dinner, held in Lagos on November 29, last year, Cardoso outlined the successes recorded by the apex bank since he assumed office in October 2023.

He stated: Upon assuming office in October 2023, we prioritized reforms to rebuild Nigeria’s economic buffers and strengthen resilience.

Inflation, which had surged to 27per cent, was one of the most pressing challenges, partly driven by excessive money supply growth.

“While our GDP growth had stagnated at a meagre 1.8per cent over the previous eight years, money supply expanded rapidly, averaging about 13per cent growth annually.

This imbalance not only fueled inflation but also contributed to a significant depreciation of the naira. “The nation was also grappling with a fiscal crisis, marked by unsustainable deficit financing through the Central Bank’s Ways and Means advances, which had reached an unprecedented N22.7 trillion by 2023—equivalent to almost 11 per cent of our GDP.

“In addition, quasi-fiscal interventions by the CBN, totaling over N10 trillion, undermined market confidence and weakened the effectiveness of our policy tools.

These actions shifted focus away from our primary responsibility—maintaining price stability. They compromised transparency by bypassing essential oversight mechanisms, which are vital for accountability.

“Moreover, they strained monetary stability, contributing to inflationary pressures and market distortions.” He further said: “Under my leadership, we have taken decisive steps to move away from these practices.

We have ended years of fiscal deficits financed through CBN’s Ways and Means advances, reinforcing our commitment to price stability and promoting fiscal discipline.

“To tackle the pressing challenge of inflation, the CBN acted decisively by raising the Monetary Policy Rate by 875 basis points to 27.5 per cent in 2024—an essential move to contain inflation and restore stability.

“Our tight monetary policy stance has altered the previous dire trajectory, and we expect a downward trend in 2025.

Inflation remains unacceptably high, but the signs are encouraging, particularly given that the full effects of monetary policy typically take six to nine months to impact the consumer sector.

Our commitment is unwavering: we will prioritize price stability until its benefits are felt by every Nigerian.”

Inflation forecast

However, Cardoso clearly surprised a lot of industry stakeholders, when, in his address at the 2025 Monetary Policy Forum, which brought together ministers, heads of government agencies involved in economic matters and private sector stakeholders in Abuja last Thursday, he announced that but for the CBN’s orthodox monetary policy approach, headline inflation could have reached 42.81 per cent in December 2024 compared with the 34.80 per cent that was reported for the month by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

According to him, the 42.81 per cent headline inflation projected for December was the CBN’s counterfactual estimate which did not happen because the apex bank maintained its tight monetary policy stance.

The CBN Governor, who stressed that inflation was a major threat to the economy as it erodes purchasing power, discourages investment and worsens inequality, pledged that the regulator would continue to shift from unorthodox to orthodox monetary policy orthodox as he believed that the economy had turned the corner and that disinflation was within reach this year.

He noted that throughout 2024, the CBN implemented bold policy measures across six Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings.

These included raising the MPR by a cumulative 875 basis points to 27.50 per cent; increasing the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) of Other Depository Corporations (ODCs) by 1750 basis points to 50.00 per cent and adjusting the asymmetric corridor around the MPR.

He said that to strengthen the financial system and ensure macroeconomic stability, the CBN also undertook critical reforms, including unifying multiple exchange rate windows to enhance efficiency in the foreign exchange (FX) market.

As a result, remittances through International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) increased by 79.4 per cent in the first three quarters of 2024, reaching $4.18 billion compared to $2.33 billion in the same period of 2023.

The apex bank, he also said, had restored market confidence by clearing a backlog of FX commitments amounting to $7.0 billion, improving FX liquidity. It also lifted restrictions on 41 items previously banned from accessing the official FX market since 2015.

Additionally, the bank introduced new minimum capital requirements for banks, effective by March 2026, to strengthen Nigeria’s banking sector and position it to support the ambition of a $1 trillion economy.

Specifically, Cardoso stated: “The past year presented significant challenges, including persistent inflationary pressures exacerbated by global and domestic shocks.

Despite these headwinds, our commitment to price and monetary stability has yielded measurable progress. We have seen relative stability in the foreign exchange market, a narrowing of exchange rate disparities, and a rising

While the consensus among financial analysts is that the CBN should continue with its orthodox monetary policy measures, there are sceptics who argue that such measures might not effectively curb Nigeria’s inflation, which is mainly driven by structural factors

external reserves of over $40 billion as of December 2024. “Domestic structural challenges, exchange rate pass-through effects, and energy price adjustments continue to exert pressure on prices and economic activity.

At the same time, we recognise that while structural factors play a significant role in Nigeria’s inflationary challenge, monetary dynamics have also contributed to price pressures.

“The liquidity injections associated with unorthodox monetary policies particularly created a significant overhang.

While these measures were intended to cushion immediate shocks, they did not translate into commensurate productivity growth, fueling inflationary pressures and heightened foreign exchange volatility.

“Excess naira liquidity in the system has amplified demand-driven inflation, further exacerbated by supply-side constraints stemming from structural deficits.

These dynamics underscore the importance of a disciplined and coordinated approach to monetary policy to restore stability.”

He further stated: “Encouragingly, the results are becoming evident—FX liquidity is improving, fostering greater stability in the market.

The naira is gradually aligning with market fundamentals, creating a more predictable environment for domestic production, exports, and essential imports.

While challenges remain, we are confident that our policies are setting Nigeria on the path to sustainable economic stability.”

He also noted that cautious optimism was emerging globally regarding potential improvements in capital flows to emerging markets, particularly as advanced economies transition towards monetary easing.

Nigeria’s ability to attract these inflows, he said, would depend on investor confidence in the country’s domestic reforms, particularly those that ensure macroeconomic stability and deliver positive real returns on investment.

“As we shift from unorthodox to orthodox monetary policy, the CBN remains committed to restoring confidence, strengthening policy credibility, and staying focused on its core mandate of price stability.

“Today’s forum is an opportunity to generate actionable insights. Managing disinflation amidst persistent shocks requires not only robust policies but also coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities to anchor expectations and maintain investor confidence.

“Our focus must remain on price stability, the planned transition to an inflation-targeting framework, and strategies to restore purchasing power and ease economic hardship,” Cardoso added.

Policy coordination

Analysts point out that as Cardoso highlighted in his address, effective coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities is key to ensuring that the CBN achieves its objectives.

Indeed, this point was emphasised during the panel discussion at the launch of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group’s (NESG) 2025 Macroeconomic Outlook Report in Lagos on January 23.

Speaking at the event, Nigeria’s country representative at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Christian Ebeke, reiterated the need for coordination between the country’s fiscal and monetary authorities to effectively combat inflation.

He praised the commitment of both the apex bank and fiscal authorities to strengthen coordination, which, he said, has helped reduce inflationary pressures.

Ebeke also emphasised the importance of addressing the distributional consequences of reforms, such as the removal of fuel subsidies and naira reforms, to protect the most vulnerable populations.

He highlighted the role of fiscal policies in complementing monetary efforts and the need for social protection measures.

He commended the CBN and fiscal authorities for their efforts to curb deficit monetisation and improve financial conditions while emphasising the importance of transparent liability management and the benefits of securitisation in spreading out maturities.

Also, in his remarks, the World Bank’s Senior Economist for Nigeria, Sameer Matta, stressed the importance of the CBN’s focus on curbing inflation. “It is critical to stay the course on inflation control.

The central bank must continue to ensure that inflation is kept in check,” Matta stated. He highlighted the need for improvements on the supply side, including enhancing agricultural yields and strengthening the link between rural and urban areas.

He also suggested that trade policies should be reviewed to target specific sectors and adjust tariffs accordingly.

Matta pointed out that the cost of not implementing reforms was significant, with fuel and foreign exchange subsidies accounting for two percent each of Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP). “This amounts to five percent of GDP, which is extremely high,” he noted.

Conclusion

While the consensus among financial analysts is that the CBN should continue with its orthodox monetary policy measures, there are sceptics who argue that such measures might not effectively curb Nigeria’s inflation, which is mainly driven by structural factors.

Share

Please follow and like us: