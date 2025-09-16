CBN Gov’s Policies Already Stimulating Growth – Acting Director

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, is committed to stimulating productivity, deepening financial inclusion, and ensuring monetary and price stability, according to the Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Hakama Sidi Ali.

Speaking at the CBN Fair in Kano on Tuesday, Sidi Ali said the Governor’s policies and reforms are already yielding positive results, citing rising foreign investment inflows, improved trade balances, and significant progress in financial inclusion.

She explained that the fair was designed as a platform to engage the public on the apex bank’s policies for sustainable economic growth and development. With the theme “Driving Alternative Payment Channels as Tools for Financial Inclusion, Growth and Accelerated Economic Development,” the fair highlighted the role of SMEs and innovation in achieving price stability.

“Since assuming office two years ago, the Governor has spearheaded several key policies to strengthen the financial system,” she said. These include exchange rate unification to reduce volatility in the forex market, clearing of over $7 billion verified FX backlog, and the ongoing bank recapitalisation programme aimed at strengthening resilience and competitiveness in line with the Federal Government’s $1 trillion economy target.

She also listed other initiatives such as the introduction of the non-resident BVN to connect Nigerians abroad with domestic banking, the launch of the Nigeria Payments System Vision 2028 to accelerate digital transformation, and the Unified Complaints Tracking System (UCTS) to streamline consumer complaint management. In addition, a USSD code (*959#) was introduced to verify licensed financial institutions, enhancing transparency in the sector.

Sidi Ali further urged Nigerians to respect the Naira, warning against spraying, mutilating, or counterfeiting the currency, which she described as a critical national symbol.

The CBN Fair attracted stakeholders including POS operators, microfinance institutions, business leaders, students, and youth corps members.

One of the participants, communication expert Abdullateef Abubakar Jos, commended the initiative, saying it came at a time when Nigerians, especially in the North, needed clarity on the apex bank’s policies. “With the explanations given by CBN officials, many people are now more satisfied and see the policies as among the most important steps for Nigeria’s economic progress,” he said.