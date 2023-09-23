CBN Governor, Cardoso, 4 DGs Assume Duty

Dr. Olayemi Cardoso has assumed duty as Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), pending his confirmation by the Senate, according a press release issued Friday by the apex bank.

The statement said Cardoso, who was recently nominated to head the CBN by President Bola Tinubu, assumed duty in an acting capacity, on Friday, September 22, 2023, following the resignation of Mr. Godwin Emefiele as CBN Governor.

The statement also said that the Deputy-Governors-Designate- Mrs. Emem Usoro, Mr. Muhammad Dattijo, Mr. Philip Ikeazor, and Dr. Bala M. Bello- have also assumed duty, in acting capacities, following the resignation of Mr. Folashodun Shonubi, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu, and Dr. Kingsley Obiora as Deputy Governors of the CBN.

According to the statement: “ Dr. Cardoso and his colleagues subscribed to the relevant oaths of office at a brief ceremony held at the Bank’s Head Office in Abuja, on Friday, September 2023, and have since settled down to the task of administering monetary and financial sector policies of the Federal Government.”

An Economic and Development Policy Advisor, Financial Sector Leader, former Chairman Citi Nigeria and Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget in Lagos, Cardoso brings over three decades of managerial experience on board. He is an alumnus of Aston University, Birmingham, United Kingdom, where he studied managerial and administrative studies.

He also holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School, United States of America. Saturday Telegraph reports that Dr. Cardoso and his colleagues were nominated for their respective positions at the Bank by Tinubu on September 15, 2023, subject to their confirmation by the Senate.

Analysts had attributed the announcement by the CBN on Thursday that it has deferred its 293rd Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, initially scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, September 25 and 26, 2023, to a later date, to the resignation of the former CBN Governor and his deputies.

Bloomberg reported Africa economist, Yvonne Mhango, as backing the decision to postpone the MPC meeting.She was quoted as saying that: “It’s a sensible decision to wait until the nominated governor has