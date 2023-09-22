CBN Gov: Olokode-Ayelabola Congratulates Cardoso

Chairperson of Asiwaju Renewed Hope (ARH’23) during the last February presidential election, Kemi Olokode-Ayelabola, has congratulations Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso on his appointment as the new Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Kemi in her statement made available to journalists yesterday, said she believes in the potential for growth and unique capacity embedded in Cardoso to positively drive the apex bank and his ability to turn around the entire value chain of the Nigeria’s financial sector.

She said: “I feel so elated to extend my warmest congratulations to Dr. Yemi Cardoso on his well-deserved appointment as the new CBN Governor by President Bola Tinubu.

“This appointment comes at a crucial time for the Nigerian economy, his vast experience and robust expertise made him a perfect choice for this coveted role. “I also express my optimism for the positive changes he will bring to the CBN and the Nigerian financial sector.”