CBN Goes Tough On Financial Institutions As Cash Scarcity Lingers

With many Nigerians these days complaining about being at the mercy of Point of Sales (PoS) operators, who now charge higher rates across major towns and cities in the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has in recent weeks clearly been stepping up efforts to tackle the problem of cash scarcity.

Specifically, on November 15, 2024 the apex bank issued a circular in which it directed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to prioritise cash disbursement through Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

In the circular titled, “Mystery shopping & spot checks on cash disbursement activities of Deposit Money Banks (DMBs),” signed by its Acting Director, Currency Operations Department, Solaja Olayemi, the CBN said it commenced spot checks to ensure efficient and responsible cash disbursement to the public and prevent the disbursement of mint banknotes to persons hawking naira notes.

The circular read: “Please refer to the subsisting circular on mystery shopping exercise and periodic spot checks on cash distribution/ disbursement activities of Deposit Money Banks (DMBs).

“As you will recall, these initiatives were introduced to: Monitor and prevent practices that facilitate flow of mint banknotes to ‘hawkers’ of naira cash, thereby discouraging abuse of the naira; and ensure that DMBs support efficient and responsible cash disbursement to the public.”

The circular also warned that the apex bank will penalise banks found disbursing naira notes to persons hawking the naira.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it should be noted that: DMBs, to whom cash seized from ‘hawkers’ of cash is traced, will be penalised 10 per cent of the total value of cash withdrawn on the day the seized cash was withdrawn from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“Every subsequent offense will be charged incremental penalty of five per cent,” it said.

Furthermore, the CBN warned that DMBs found engaging in cash hoarding, diversion, or any actions that hinder efficient cash distribution, “including violations of the Clean Note Policy, will incur appropriate sanctions”.

“As we approach the yuletide season, with an anticipated increase in cash demand. DMBs are advised to implement internal controls for responsible disbursement and accountability in respect of mint banknotes payouts at their outlets.

“To enhance access to cash, we encourage banks to prioritize cash distribution through ATMs,” the CBN said.

In addition, the regulator announced that during the Christmas season, it would collaborate with relevant law enforcement agencies to intensify spot checks and mystery shopping activities to monitor and enforce responsible cash distribution and prevent naira abuse.

Cardoso’s bankers’ dinner address

Expectedly, in his address at the Annual Bankers Dinner organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in Lagos on November 29, CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, also spoke about the measures that the apex bank was taking to tackle cash scarcity.

Indeed, he announced that with effect from December 1, 2024, bank customers who are unable to make withdrawals from ATMs) will be able to report directly to the CBN through designated phone lines and emails for their states.

Cardoso said: “Effective December 1, 2024, customers are encouraged to report any difficulties withdrawing cash from bank branches or ATMs directly to the CBN through designated phone numbers and email addresses for their respective states.

Guidelines will be distributed widely to raise public awareness.” He also disclosed that the apex bank would maintain robust cash buffers to meet the country’s needs particularly during high cash demand periods such as festive seasons.

Following up on Cardoso’s announcement, the CBN three days later issued a circular containing the phone numbers and emails of its branches in each of the county’s 36 states, as well as its Head office in Abuja, that bank customers should use in reporting complaints regarding their inability to obtain cash from DMBs.

It advised members of the public that in contacting it through the phone numbers and emails they should provide relevant details, ”which shall include account name/name of the DMB/amount/ time and date of incident(s) amongst others.”

According to the circular, customers in Abakaliki, for instance, could report to its branch in Ebonyi State by sending an email to Abakaliki@cbn.gov.ng or calling the phone number 08176657783.

Although these measures initially seemed to be producing the desired result as there were reports that they immediately led to DMBs in the Federal Capital Territory, for instance, increasing their maximum over-the-counter withdrawal limit to N50,000 per day, compared to the previous N5,000 per day.

However, by the beginning of last week, reports had begun to

The House is disturbed that the cash crunch in commercial banks in the country has become a clog in the wheel of economic activities

emerge about bank customers again having difficulties in withdrawing cash from over-the-counter and ATMs as their financial institutions were complaining of not receiving adequate cash supplies from the CBN.

Reps’ motion As a result, the House of Representatives last Tuesday adopted a motion which called on the CBN to decisively tackle the cash scarcity issue.

According to the member representing Abakiliki/Izzi Federal Constituency, Ebonyi State, Emmanuel Uguru, who moved the motion, cash supply shortages in commercial banks have dire consequences on individuals and the nation’s economy.

He noted that on December 21, 2022: “The CBN by a policy contained in a circular number BSD/ DIR/PUB/LAB/015/073 reviewed the cash withdrawal limits across all channels to N500,000 and N5 million for individuals and corporate entities respectively, and which is not known to have been repealed.

“The House is concerned that the commercial banks in the coun – try have jettisoned this policy as they can hardly give N50,000 to even current account holders.

“The House is disturbed that the cash crunch in commercial banks in the country has become a clog in the wheel of economic activities, as entrepreneurs are subjected to long queues and sometimes spend a whole day or two in the bank.

“This results in a loss of manhours only to get N10,000 and in most cases go back home with nothing, subjecting this class of persons who have no access to POS that is mostly not applicable in some articles of trade especially in the rural areas to hopelessness.

This causes untold hardship to this uninformed populace most of whom are rural dwellers we are representing.”

The lawmaker argued that if the CBN continue to starve commercial banks of cash, “Especially as we approach the yuletide season, many people and even businesses will be frustrated and people will plunge into untold hardship.”

In adopting the motion, the House directed its committee on banking regulations to investigate the matter and report back in one week.

Threat of N150m fine

But in a development, that analysts said, indicated that the CBN is getting set to wield the big stick against DMBs that are not complying with its directives on enhancing access to cash, the apex bank, last Friday, issued a circular announcing a fine of N150 million per branch on DMBs and financial institutions found guilty of facilitating the illegal flow of mint naira notes to currency hawkers.

In the circular, the CBN said it was concerned about, “ the prevalence of illicit flow of mint naira notes to currency hawkers and other unscrupulous economic agents that commodify naira banknotes, thus impeding efficient and effective cash distribution to banks’ customers and general public.”

The regulator, which stressed that it would continue to intensify periodic spot checks to banking halls and ATMs while deploying mystery shoppers to all identified cash hawking spots across the country, said that any branch of a financial institution found culpable will face a penalty of N150 million for the first violation.

Subsequent infractions, the CBN warned, would attract stricter sanctions under the provisions of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020.

The circular read: “The CBN has noted with dismay the prevalence of illicit flow of mint banknotes to currency hawkers and other unscrupulous economic agents that commodify naira banknotes, thus impeding efficient and effective cash distribution to banks’ customers and the general public.

“CBN will continue to intensify the periodic spot checks to the banking halls/ATMs to review cash payouts to banks’ customers, as well as mystery shopping to all identified cash hawking spots across the country.

“In this regard, any erring deposit money banks or financial institutions that are culpable of facilitating, aiding, or abetting, by direct actions or inactions, the illicit flow of mint banknotes to currency hawkers and unscrupulous economic agents that commodify naira banknotes shall be penalised at first instance N150,000,000.00 (One hundred and fifty million naira) only, per erring branch, and at later instances, apply the full weight of relevant provisions of BOFIA 2020.”

Conclusion

Given the CBN’s tough tone, analysts believe that there is likely to be a reduction in the illicit flow of mint naira notes to currency hawkers in the coming weeks.

However, there is no consensus among financial experts as to whether this measure will end cash scarcity or not.

