CBN: Fresh Loan Boosts External Reserves by $231M to $33.02BN

The country’s external reserves rose by $231.06 million in 13 days, according to data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday. Specifically, the apex bank’s data shows that the revenue, which stood at $32.79 billion as of December 20, 2023, rose to $33.02 billion as of January 2, 2024. The accretion to the external reserves comes on the heels of the announcement by the Federal Government that it had received a $2.25 billion foreign exchange support facility from the American Import-Export Bank (Afrexim) bank.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, who disclosed this, last Friday, said that the amount is the first tranche of the $3.3 billion facility from the bank. He noted that the loan was aimed at resolving the acute FX shortage that has negatively affected the economy. He also said that the balance of $1.05 billion will be received in the first week of January. In a recent report, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited noted that high external reserves ensured that the CBN has the necessary firepower to defend the naira and stabilise the exchange rate.

However, analysts note that the accretion to the external reserves is yet to have a positive impact on the naira as the local currency has been closing weaker on Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the country’s official exchange rate window, in the last few days. For instance, on Tuesday, the first trading day of 2024, the naira closed weaker at N988.46 per dollar compared with the N907.11 per dollar it closed at last Friday. Also, the naira depreciated further on Wednesday, as it closed at N1,035.12/$1 compared with N988.46 per dollar on Tuesday, according to data from FMDQ Securities Exchange.

After the naira fell sharply to N1,043 per dollar in the official market last Thursday, Bloomberg, in a report, rated it among the world’s worst performing currencies in 2023. The report said the local currency last year recorded its worst performance since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999 and that analysts expect it will further depreciate in 2024. The news agency reported Vetiva Capital Management Limited as saying that unless the Federal Government lures international investors or ramps up oil output, the local currency may slip further.

New Telegraph reports that as part of efforts to attract international investors, the CBN in June last year announced some reforms to the fx market which included a unification of multiple exchange rates. But as analysts at CSL Research noted in a recent report: “The country’s external reserves declined by $1.65 billion since the FX unification in June. The figures show that external reserves fell from $34.12 billion as of June 30, 2023 to $32.88 billion as of December 4, 2023, a five per cent drop.

“Though other sources like foreign remittances, foreign currency loans, and yields from foreign assets contribute to the nation’s external reserves, the major source of inflow is crude oil sales receipt. Therefore, gains in crude oil prices and an increase in crude oil production levels imply an increase in the nation’s foreign exchange reserves.”