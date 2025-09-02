CBN: Forex Stability Boosts Nigeria’s Food Imports By 24% To $1.42bn

FX now easier to source by manufacturers –MAN

The country spent $1.42 billion on the importation of food products in the first four months of this year, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has shown. The amount is 23.79 per cent, or $273.62 million, higher than the $1.15 billion gulped by food importation in the corresponding period of 2024.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the economic reports for Q1’25 and April 2025, released by the CBN over the weekend, revealed that while the nation spent $1.11 billion and $317.94 million on the importation of food products in Q1’25 and April 2025 respectively, food imports stood at $689.88 million in Q1’24 and $460.09 million in April last year. Specifically, the apex bank’s Q1’ 2025 economic report stated: “Merchandise imports bills fell to $9.75 billion, from $10.05 billion in Q4’24. A disaggregation.

A disaggregation indicated that non-oil import fell to $6.77 billion from $7.37 billion in the preceding quarter, due majorly to decline in the import of industrial products. Oil imports, however, increased to $2.98 billion, from $2.68 billion in the preceding quarter. By share, import of non-oil products continued to dominate merchandise import, accounting for 69.44 per cent, while oil constituted the balance.

Analysis of import by sector indicated that the industrial sector, mainly raw materials and machinery accounted for the largest share of imports, with 47.53 per cent, followed by oil sector (25.95%), food products (11.34%), manufactured products (9.85%), transport (2.94%), minerals (1.22%), and agricultural products (1.18%). Also, the bank’s economic report for April 2025 said: “Import bills rose marginally to $3.49 billion, from $3.48 billion in March.

The importation of petroleum products increased to $1.03 billion from $0.79 billion in the preceding month, while non-oil import declined to $2.45 billion from $2.69 billion.

“Analysis of sectoral utilisation of foreign exchange for visible import indicated the industrial sector as the largest user of foreign exchange with a share of 49.20 per cent, followed by the oil sector (27.31%), food products (9.11%), manufactured products (6.82%), transport (5.36%), minerals (0.69%) and agriculture (0.25%).”

Analysts attribute the rise in food importation in the first four months of this year, compared with the corresponding period of 2024, to increased liquidity in the foreign exchange market, occasioned by improved Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in flows and CBN interventions, which has allowed importers to step up food importation to tackle the country’s food crisis.

Indeed, in its recent report titled, “Mid-Year Review and Updates: H2 2025 Economic Outlook,” PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria predicted that the naira is likely, “to remain broadly stable through 2025, underpinned by ongoing Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reforms and improved portfolio inflows.”