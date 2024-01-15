CBN: Foreign reserves depletion cuts LC payments to $1.14bn

Total Letters of Credit (LCs) payments, between January and October last year, amounted to $1.14 billion, findings by New Telegraph show. According to the latest data on international payments released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), over the weekend, LC payments stood at $71.99 million in October 2023 compared with $71.69 million in September. A breakdown of the apex bank’s data on international payments for the first 10 months of last year indicates that LC payments amounted to $107.78 million in January 2023; $171.95 million in February; $269.49 million in March; $152.52 million in April; $60.29 million in May; $79.18 million in June; $71.14 million in July; $82.24 million in August; $71.69 million in September and $71.99 million in October. This means that total LC payments for the 10 monthperiod amounted to $1.14 billion. However, the amount is $83.92 million or 6.85 per cent less than the $1.23 billion that the payments gulped in the corresponding period of 2022.

A Letter of Credit (LC), also known as a documentary credit, is a mode of payment used for the importation of visible goods. Typically, it is a letter from a bank guaranteeing that a buyer’s (importer) payment to a seller (exporter) will be received on time and for the correct amount, upon presentation of stipulated documents that conform to the terms and conditions of the documentary credit. Analysts attribute the decline in LC payments in the first 10 months of 2023 compared with the amount recorded for the corresponding period of the previous year, to the depletion of the country’s external reserves. Indeed, although data obtained from the CBN shows that the external reserves increased by 0.48 per cent or $158.5 million to $33.396 billion as of October 2023 from $33.23 billion at the end of September, weak crude oil output and inadequate foreign exchange inflows ensured that the reserves generally maintained a downward trend last year. Specifically, the external reserves declined by $3.67 billion or 9.91 per cent, to $33.396 billion at the end of October, from $37.07 billion on January 3, 2023. In a statement released in September last year, Fitch Ratings, citing data in the audited 2016-2022 financial statements published by the CBN in August, warned that the country’s weaker net external reserves “highlight external risk and policy challenges.”