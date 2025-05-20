CBN: Foreign Debt Servicing Gulps $1.19b In Two Months

Share

Nigeria spent a total of $1.19 billion on external debt servicing between March and April 2025, according to new data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The figure represents a 142.18 percent increase—equivalent to $698.63 million—compared to the $491.37 million recorded during the same period in 2024.

The apex bank’s latest data on international payments, published on Tuesday, shows that external debt service payments amounted to $632.36 million in March and $557.79 million in April 2025.

Further analysis reveals that Nigeria had already spent $540.67 million in January and $276.73 million in February on debt service.

This brings the total external debt servicing bill for the first four months of 2025 to a staggering $2.01 billion.

Earlier in May, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) confirmed that Nigeria has fully repaid the $3.4 billion financial support it obtained in April 2020 under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI).

The facility was granted to help mitigate the economic shock triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and the sharp decline in oil prices.

“As of April 30, 2025, Nigeria has fully repaid the financial support of about $3.4 billion it requested and received in April 2020 from the International Monetary Fund under the Rapid Financing Instrument to help alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the sharp fall in oil prices,” the IMF stated.

However, the Fund added that Nigeria will continue to make annual payments of approximately $30 million in Special Drawing Rights (SDR) charges over the next few years, despite completing the principal repayment.

According to the Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigeria’s external debt service payments for the entire 2024 calendar year stood at $4.66 billion, while the country’s external debt stock was $45.78 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Meanwhile, the CBN’s international payments data also shows that total direct remittances to the country in March and April 2025 amounted to $148.73 million, representing a 50.12 percent decline, or $149.47 million, from the $298.20 million recorded in the same period in 2024.

However, remittance inflows rose significantly between January and February, increasing by 130.69 percent from $54.44 million to $125.59 million.

This brings the total direct remittance inflows for the first four months of 2025 to $328.76 million.

In addition, Letters of Credit (LC) payments stood at $64.29 million in April, compared to $43.53 million in March.

Share