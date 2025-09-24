CBN: Food Imports Gulp $1.80bn In 5 Months

The country spent $1.80 billion on the importation of food products in the five months of this year, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has shown.

Specifically, in its economic report for May 2025, released over the weekend, the apex bank stated that importation of food products gulped $384.23 million in May compared with $317.94 million in the previous month. Given that the CBN’s Q1’2025 economic report shows that $1.11 billion was spent on the importation of food products in the first three months of the year, it means that between January and May, food products importation cost the country a total of $1.80 billion.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the May 2025 economic report indicates that althoug import bills fell, the nation still recorded an increase in terms of the foreign exchange expended on the importation of food products during the period. The report said: “Merchandise import decreased due to decline in the importation of both oil and nonoil products.

Import bills fell by 6.30 per cent to $3.27 billion, from $3.49 billion in the preceding month. A disaggregation indicated that the importation of petroleum products decreased by 6.44 per cent to $0.97 billion, while non-oil imports decreased by 6.31 per cent to $2.30 billion.

“Analysis of sectoral utilisation of foreign exchange for visible imports showed the industrial sector as the highest user of foreign exchange with a share of 46.69 per cent, followed by the oil sector (26.14%), food products (11.75%), manufactured products (8.28%), transport (5.86%), (0.85%) and agriculture (0.43%).”

Further analysis of available data from the CBN shows that the amout of forex spent on food imports increased by 23.79 per cent to $1.42 billion in the first four months of this year compared with the $1.15 billion expended on food importation in the corresponding period of 2024.

Analysts attribute the rise in food importation in recent months to increased liquidity in the foreign exchange market, occasioned by improved Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in flows and CBN interventions, which has allowed importers to step up food importation to tackle the country’s food crisis.

For instance, in its recent report titled, “Mid-Year Review and Updates: H2 2025 Economic Outlook,” PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria predicted that the naira is likely, “to remain broadly stable through 2025, underpinned by ongoing Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reforms and improved portfolio inflows.”

With the 2025 World Bank’s “Food Security Update,” showing that one million additional Nigerians experienced acute food insecurity in 2024 as result of intensifying conflicts world-wide and climate related shocks, such as drought, analysts note that the country’s current administration has been stepping up its efforts to address food insecurity.

Indeed, on July 8, 2024, the Federal Government announced a 150-day duty-free import window for food commodities to ensure a reduction in food inflation in the country. The food commodities included maize, husked brown rice, wheat, and cowpeas.

The government explained at the time that the programme was meant to help cushion the effects of various factors contributing to food scarcity and price hikes. New Telegraph reports that the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sabi Abdullahi, recently disclosed that Nigeria’s agricultural import bill soared to N2.22 trillion in the first half of 2025.

The Minister’s announcement came a few days after President Bola Tinubu ordered a Federal Executive Council committee to further crash the prices of food items across the country. According to the Minister, the President’s order would be enforced to further crash prices of food items by ensuring the safe passage of products through various routes across the country.

He said: “I can say it on good authority to you that the President has given a matching order to a Federal Executive Council committee already handling it. “We are aware, and I’m sure, as media, you are also aware, there are routes through which commodities are taken before they are delivered.

If you know the amount of money that is being spent, you can now understand why those commodities have to be expensive at the point of delivery. So, we are working very hard, and we are doing quite a lot.” However, the Presidential directive has sparked criticism from farmers who argue that pronouncements alone cannot override market forces or address the issue of poor planning.