CBN: Firms, Households Expect Inflation To Ease Over Next Six Months

Businesses and households in the country are expecting the current high level of inflation to gradually ease over the next six months, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Inflation Expectations Survey Report for December 2024, shows.

According to the report, which was posted on the apex bank’s website on Wednesday, respondentsespecially household respondents- believed that the inflation rate was high in December.

The report also stated that a higher proportion of urban residents believed that the inflation rate was high in December.

Furthermore, the report said that among firms, small businesses had the highest inflation perception while micro businesses recorded the lowest perception.

It stated that businesses and households believed that factors such as energy cost, exchange rate, transportation cost and insecurity, were the main drivers of inflation in December, adding that, “Respondents want CBN to reduce interest rate.”

Meanwhile, the Credit Conditions Survey Report for Q4’24 also released by the CBN on Wednesday, shows that lenders reported increased credit availability for unsecured and corporate lending in the last quarter of 2024,while secured lending to households declined during the period.

According to the report, the demand for credit across all lending types increased in Q4’24 compared with the preceding quarter. In addition, the report said that lenders observed higher default rates for all lending types during the period.

It, however, said that lenders noted increased credit availability in the review period for unsecured and corporate lending while secured lending to households decreased.

