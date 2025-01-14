CBN Fines Nine Banks N150m Each For Not Dispensing Cash Via ATM

Share

…Enlists security agents to crack down on illegal cash sales hawkers

For failing to dispense cash through Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), during the yuletide season, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has sanctioned the affected Deposit Money Banks (DMBs).

They were fined ₦150 million each, for non-compliance, an action the CBN said aligns with its cash distribution guidelines, following spot checks on their branches.

This was as the Apex confirmed working with the security agencies to crack down on illegal cash sales and operational violations, including enforcing POS operators’ daily cumulative withdrawal limit of N1.2 million.

CBN acting Director of Corporate Communications, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali confirmed the development in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

The affected banks include Fidelity Bank Plc, First Bank Plc, Keystone Bank Plc, Union Bank Plc, Globus Bank Plc, Providus Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, and Sterling Bank Plc.

CBN statement read in part: ” In a clear message of zero tolerance for cash flow disruptions, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sanctioned Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) for failing to make Naira notes available through automated teller machines (ATMs), during the yuletide season”.

“Each bank was fined ₦150 million for non-compliance, in line with the CBN’s cash distribution guidelines, following spot checks on their branches.

The enforcement action follows repeated warnings from the CBN to financial institutions to guarantee seamless cash availability, particularly during periods of high demand”.

CBN said fines would be debited directly from their accounts with the apex bank.

Mrs Ali said,”Ensuring seamless cash flow is paramount to maintaining public trust and economic stability.

“The CBN will not hesitate to impose further sanctions on any institution found violating its cash circulation guidelines,” she added.

“The CBN’s investigations and monitoring will continue to scrutinise cash hoarding and rationing, both at bank branches and by Point-of-Sale (POS) operators.

The Central Bank is working with security agencies to crack down on illegal cash sales and operational violations, including enforcing POS operators’ daily cumulative withdrawal limit of N1.2 million”

Governor Olayemi Cardoso, in his address at the Annual Bankers’ Dinner of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in November 2024, warned banks to strictly adhere to cash distribution policies or face severe penalties. He underscored the CBN’s commitment to maintaining a robust cash buffer to meet Nigerians’ needs.

“Our focus remains on fostering trust, ensuring stability, and guaranteeing seamless cash circulation across the financial system,” Cardoso said.

The CBN urged all financial institutions to comply with its guidelines, warning that further violations would attract swift and decisive sanctions.

Share

Please follow and like us: