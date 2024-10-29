CBN: Financial Institutions’ Loans To Govt Hit N42.02trn

Share

…currency in circulation rises to N4.31trn

Financial institutions’ net credit to government rose by 34.88 per cent or N10.87 trillion to N42.02 trillion as at September 2024, compared with N31.15 trillion in the previous month, data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has shown.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the latest “Money and Credit statistics,” posted on the apex bank’s website, yesterday, indicates that net credit to the government increased for the second consecutive month in September after heading south in July.

Specifically, the data shows that loans to the government from financial institutions stood at N23.52 trillion in January; N33.93 trillion in February, N19.59 trillion in March; N19.98 trillion in April; N28.38 trillion in May; N28.05 trillion in June; N19.83 trillion in July; N31.15 trillion in August and N42.02 trillion in September.

Analysts note that the sharp increase in net credit to government in August and September is not a positive development because it not only shows that the FG’s fiscal deficit is widening, but could lead to the crowding out of the private sector.

Meanwhile, further analysis of the CBN data shows that credit to the private sector rose by 1.49 per cent or N1.11 trillion to N75.85 trillion in September 2024, compared to N74.73 trillion in the previous month.

This means that net domestic credit (loans to government plus loans to the private sector) rose to N117.86 trillion in September from N105.88 trillion in August.

Furthermore, the apex bank’s data indicates that total amount of Currency-In-Circulation (CIC) increased by 4.01 per cent or N166.23 billion to N4.31 trillion in September 2024 from N4.14 trillion in the previous month.

Similarly, the data shows that Currency Outside Banks (COB) rose by 3.82 per cent or N147.90 billion to N4.02 trillion in September compared to N3.87 trillion in August.

