CBN, Finance Ministry Target Increased Policy Collaboration

Share

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Ministry of Finance recently stepped up efforts to deepen fiscal, monetary policy collaboration, bearing out the view of financial experts that this holds the key to macroeconomic stability and sustained economic growth, writes Tony Chukwunyem

Although the settled fact in financial circles is that effective collaboration between the fiscal and monetary authorities is a prerequisite for economic stability and growth, the point was particularly highlighted during the panel discussion at the launch of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group’s (NESG) 2025 Macroeconomic Outlook Report in Lagos on January 23.

IMF, World Bank’s counsel

Speaking at the event, Nigeria’s country representative at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Christian Ebeke, reiterated the need for coordination between the country’s fiscal and monetary authorities to effectively combat inflation.

While he praised the commitment of both the apex bank and fiscal authorities to strengthen their collaboration, which, he said, had helped reduce inflationary pressures, Ebeke emphasised the importance of addressing the distributional consequences of reforms, such as the removal of fuel subsidies and naira reforms, to protect the most vulnerable populations.

According to him, the right fiscal policies are needed to complement monetary efforts with regards to implementing social protection measures.

Similarly, in his remarks, the World Bank’s Senior Economist for Nigeria, Sameer Matta, highlighted the need for improvements on the supply side, including enhancing agricultural yields and strengthening the link between rural and urban areas.

He also suggested that trade policies should be reviewed to target specific sectors and adjust tariffs accordingly. Matta pointed out that the cost of not implementing reforms is significant, with fuel and foreign exchange subsidies accounting for two percent each of Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP).

“This amounts to five per cent of GDP, which is extremely high,” he noted. Stressing the importance of the CBN focusing on curbing inflation, he said: “It is critical to stay the course on inflation control. The central bank must continue to ensure that inflation is kept in check.”

Cardoso’s Monetary Policy Forum address

Interestingly, although in his address at the 2025 Monetary Policy Forum, held in late January, which brought together ministers, heads of government agencies involved in economic matters and private sector stakeholders, CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, highlighted the effectiveness of the apex bank’s policies in curbing inflation, he also called for increased coordination between the monetary and fiscal authorities.

Significantly, he announced that but for the CBN’s orthodox monetary policy approach, headline inflation could have reached 42.81 per cent in December 2024 compared with the 34.80 per cent that was reported for the month by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

According to him, the 42.81 per cent headline inflation projected for December was the CBN’s counterfactual estimate which did not happen because the apex bank maintained its tight monetary policy stance.

The CBN Governor, who pledged that the regulator would continue to shift from unorthodox to ortho-dox monetary policy orthodox, said he believed that the economy had turned the corner and that disinflation was within reach this year.

He noted that throughout 2024, the CBN implemented bold policy measures across six Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings.

These included raising the MPR by a cumulative 875 basis points to 27.50 per cent; increasing the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) of Other Depository Corporations (ODCs) by 1750 basis points to 50.00 per cent and adjusting the asymmetric corridor around the MPR.

He said that to strengthen the financial system and ensure macroeconomic stability, the CBN also undertook critical reforms, including unifying multiple exchange rate windows to enhance efficiency in the foreign exchange (FX) market.

As a result, remittances through International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) increased by 79.4 per cent in the first three quarters of 2024, reaching $4.18 billion compared to $2.33 billion in the same period of 2023.

The apex bank, he also said, has restored market confidence by clearing a backlog of FX commitments amounting to $7.0 billion, improving FX liquidity. It also lifted restrictions on 41 items previously banned from accessing the official FX market since 2015.

Additionally, the bank introduced new minimum capital requirements for banks, effective by March 2026, to strengthen Nigeria’s banking sector and position it to support the ambition of a $1 trillion economy.

Cardoso stated: “The past year presented significant challenges, including persistent inflationary pressures exacerbated by global and domestic shocks.

Despite these headwinds, our commitment to price and monetary stability has yielded measurable progress.

We have seen relative stability in the foreign exchange market, a narrowing of exchange rate disparities, and a rising external reserves of over $40 billion as of December 2024. “Domestic structural challenges,

The country is poised to unlock the full potential of its economy, create opportunities for all, and secure a brighter future for generations to come

exchange rate pass-through effects, and energy price adjustments continue to exert pressure on prices and economic activity.

At the same time, we recognise that while structural factors play a significant role in Nigeria’s inflationary challenge, monetary dynamics have also contributed to price pressures.

“The liquidity injections associated with unorthodox monetary policies particularly created a significant overhang.

While these measures were intended to cushion immediate shocks, they did not translate into commensurate productivity growth, fueling inflationary pressures and heightened foreign exchange volatility.

Excess naira liquidity in the system has amplified demand-driven inflation, further exacerbated by supply-side constraints stemming from structural deficits.

These dynamics underscore the importance of a disciplined and coordinated approach to monetary policy to restore stability.” He further said: “Encouragingly, the results are becoming evident— FX liquidity is improving, fostering greater stability in the market.

The naira is gradually aligning with market fundamentals, creating a more predictable environment for domestic production, exports, and essential imports.

While challenges remain, we are confident that our policies are setting Nigeria on the path to sustainable economic stability.”

He also noted that cautious optimism was emerging globally regarding potential improvements in capital flows to emerging markets, particularly as advanced economies transition towards monetary easing.

Nigeria’s ability to attract these inflows, he said, will depend on investor confidence in the country’s domestic reforms, particularly those that ensure macroeconomic stability and deliver positive real returns on investment.

“As we shift from unorthodox to orthodox monetary policy, the CBN remains committed to restoring confidence, strengthening policy credibility, and staying focused on its core mandate of price stability.

Managing disinflation amidst persistent shocks requires not only robust policies but also coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities to anchor expectations and maintain investor confidence.

“Our focus must remain on price stability, the planned transition to an inflation-targeting framework, and strategies to restore purchasing power and ease economic hardship,” the CBN Governor added.

Also, in his remarks at the press conference held after the MPC meeting, last month, which saw the committee retaining the MPR at 27.50 per cent and leaving other parameters unchanged, Cardoso emphasised the need for continued collaboration between monetary and fiscal authorities to sustain recent macroeconomic gains.

Although, he acknowledged that inflation remains a concern, he expressed confidence that as food security measures improve, inflationary pressures, particularly those driven by food prices, will ease over time.

FMF statement

Given the foregoing, the statement issued by the Director, Information and Public Relations, at the Federal Ministry of Finance (FMF), Mohammed Manga, last Friday, announcing that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, and Cardoso convened a high-level meeting in Abuja, to advance ongoing efforts at strengthening coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities, would not have come as a surprise to most industry watchers.

The statement reported Edun as saying that the strategic engagement with Cardoso was aimed at synchronising fiscal and monetary policy frameworks, which will pave the way for macroeconomic stability, enhanced investor confidence, and sustainable economic growth.

According to the statement, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to closer collaboration in addressing current economic challenges and delivering on President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms agenda.

“As Nigeria stands at the threshold of a new era of economic growth and prosperity, today’s meeting marks a significant leap forward.

“The country is poised to unlock the full potential of its economy, create opportunities for all, and secure a brighter future for generations to come,” the statement said.

The statement noted that the Finance ministry had during the penultimate week convened a twoday interactive session themed, “Strengthening Collaboration for Sustainable Financial Management and National Development.”

Conclusion

The consensus among financial analysts is that while the CBN and the FMF’s heightened efforts to deepen coordination between the fiscal and monetary authorities is a step in the right direction, the peculiarities of Nigeria’s sociopolitical environment mean that there is no guarantee that the collaboration will produce the desire outcome.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

