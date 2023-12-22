CBN: FG’s Fiscal Deficit Declined to N2.35TRN in Q3’23

The provisional fiscal deficit of the Federal Government narrowed by 11.9 per cent to N2.35 trillion in Q3’23, compared with N2.67 trillion in the preceding quarter, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said. The apex bank disclosed this in its Economic Report for Q3’23 released yesterday. According to the report, “provisional fiscal deficit of the FGN, at N2,347.16 billion, narrowed by 11.9 and 12.9 per cent, relative to the level in Q22023 and the target, respectively.

The decline in the deficit was a result of a disproportionate fall in FGN expenditure in the review quarter.” The report indicated that while the government’s retained revenue improved to N1.69 trillion in Q3, aggregate expenditure by the government in the review period fell to N4.04 trillion. Specifically, the report said: “Provisional FGN retained revenue improved, largely, on account of higher receipts from VAT Pool Account and Exchange gain.

At N1,693.02 billion, FGN retained revenue was above collections in the preceding quarter by 12.1 per cent, but fell short of the target of N2,761.28 by 38.7 per cent. “Provisional aggregate expenditure of the FGN declined, mainly, due to lower debt service. At N4,040.18 billion, spend- ing was N135.17 billion or 3.2 per cent, below the level in the preceding quarter and N1,416.6 billion or 26.0 per cent short of the target. Recurrent expenditure, at 69.1 percent continued to dominate FGN spending, compared with the 25.8 and 5.1 per cent in capital outlay, and transfers, respectively.”

On sectoral credit utilisation in Q3, the report stated that: “Consumer credit outstanding increased, attributable to the need to cope with relative increase in the cost of living. Thus, consumer credit grew by 15.5 per cent to N3.046.38 billion, compared with the N2.637.32 billion at the end of the preceding quarter. “Analysis of consumer credit by components revealed that personal loans increased by 18.6 percent to N2,279.41 billion, as against the N1,922.18 billion in the preceding quarter, while retail loans, at N766.97 billion, grew by 7.3 per cent.

In terms of composition, personal loans continued to account for the larger share (74.8%), while retail loans accounted for the balance (25.2%). As a share of total sectoral credit from the ODCs, consumer credit rose to 7.8 percent, from 7.0 per cent in the preceding quarter.” Against the backdrop of the foreign exchange reforms introduced by the CBN in June, the report stated: “Foreign exchange inflow to the economy increased by 1.6 percent to $16.34 billion from $16.09 billion in Q2’23.

Foreign exchange inflow through the Bank increased to $6.37 billion from $5.41 billion in the preceding quarter. Inflow through autonomous sources, however, decreased to $9.97 billion, from $10.68 billion in the preceding quarter.” It further said: “Foreign exchange outflow through the economy rose by 9.7 per cent to $8.12 billion, relative to $7.40 billion in the Q2’23. Outflow through the Bank increased by 13.1 per cent to $7.20 billion from $6.37 billion in the preceding quarter.

Autonomic outflow, however, fell by 11.0 per cent to $0.92 billion as against the $1.04 billion in the preceding quarter. “Consequently, net foreign exchange inflow to the economy decreased by 5.4 per cent to $8.22 billion as against the $8.69 billion in the preceding quarter. Net inflow through autonomous sources also fell to $9.04 billion from $9.64 billion in the preceding quarter. Net outflow of $0.82 billion was, however, recorded through the Bank, compared with the net outflow of $0.96 billion in the preceding quarter.”