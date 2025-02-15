CBN: FG recorded N908.13bn fiscal deficit in November

Share

The Federal Government recorded a fiscal deficit of N908.13 billion in November last year, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said.

The apex bank, which disclosed this in its monthly economic report for November 2024, released yesterday, stated that the overall fiscal balance of the FG contracted by 15.00 per cent to N908.13 billion in November from N1.07 trillion in the previous month but was 18.72 per cent above the N764.91 billion target as contained in the 2024 budget.

According to the report, the FG’s retained revenue stood at N817.87 billion in November last year while aggregate expenditure was N1.73 trillion, thereby resulting in the government recording a fiscal deficit of N908.13 billion for the month.

The report stated: “FGN retained revenue rose during the review period owing, largely, to higher receipts from FGN’s share of VAT pool and exchange gain.

“At N0.82 trillion, provisional FGN retained revenue was 7.08 per cent above the level in the previous month but 49.92 per cent short of the target.

“At N1.73 trillion, provisional aggregate expenditure in November 2024 was 5.80 per cent below the level in the preceding month, and 28.03 per cent short of the target.

“The fall in expenditure was attributed, largely, to the lower capital spending which dropped by 46.01 and 69.78 per cent relative to the levels in preceding month and the monthly target, respectively.

“Further analysis of total expenditure showed that recurrent income accounted for 77.00 per cent, while capital and transfer payments contributed 14.58 and 8.42 per cent, respectively.

“Provisional data showed that the overall deficit contracted by 15.00 per cent relative to the preceding month but was 18.72 per cent above the target.

“The contraction reflected lower capital spending due, largely, to delay in capital releases.”

On money market developments, the report said that activities at the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) window increased in November last year while that of the Standing Lending Facility (SLF) window recorded a decline.

Specifically, the report stated that “Total transactions at the SDF window recorded a 36.88 per cent increase toN4.12 trillion in November 2024, from N3.01 trillion in the preceding month.

“At the SLF window, the value of transactions decreased significantly by 37.60 per cent to N10.57 trillion from N16.94 trillion in the preceding month.”

