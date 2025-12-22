CBN: FDI Inflows Surge 120% To $440m In Eight Months

Total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows into the country jumped by 120 per cent, or $240 million, to $440 million, in the first eight months of this year, compared with the $200 million recorded for the corresponding period of 2024, findings by New Telegraph show.

An analysis of monthly economic reports for January – August 2025 released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), indicated that total FDI inflows into the country for the first half of this year stood at $270 million compared with $140 million recorded for between January and June last year.

A breakdown of the data shows that FDI inflows into the country stood at $70 million in January 2025; $20 million in February; $40 million in March; $10 million in April; $70 million in May; $60 million in June; $50 million in July and $120 million in August.

Indeed, although the monthly economic report for August 2025 released by the CBN, over the weekend, stated that there was a drop in overall capital importation during the period, it noted that, “foreign direct investment increased, as relative stability in the economy continued to bolster investor confidence.”

Specifically, the report said: “Foreign direct investment increased by 140.00 per cent to $0.12 billion from $0.05 billion in July, due to increased inflow of equity. However, portfolio investment and ‘Other investment’, mainly loans, declined to $0.92 billion and $0.09 billion, respectively, from $2.43 billion and $0.50 billion. Consequently, overall capital importation decreased to $1.13 billion, from $2.98 billion in the preceding month.”

Analysts, however, note that despite the sharp rise in FDI inflows into the country in the first eight months of this year compared with the corresponding of 2024, Nigeria’s share of FDI remains significantly low especially when compared with Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI). In fact, as the CBN stated in its monthly economic report for August 2025: “In terms of share, portfolio investment constituted 81.42 per cent, while direct investment and ‘Other investment’ accounted for 10.62 and 7.96 per cent, respectively.”

Also, in its Capital Importation report for Q1’2025, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated that total capital importation into Nigeria stood at $5.64 billion in Q1’2025, higher than $3.38 billion recorded in Q1 2024, adding that portfolio investment ranked top with $5.2 billion, accounting for 92.25%, followed by other investment with $311.17 million, accounting for 5.52 per cent. “Foreign Direct Investment recorded the least with $126.29 million accounting for 2.24 per cent of total capital importation in Q1 2025,” the report said.

Furthermore, data obtained from the apex bank and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicates that FDI inflows into Nigeria fell by 21.21 per cent from $3.3 billion in 2019 to $2.6 billion in 2020 and from $698 million in 2021 to $468 million and $377.37 million in 2022 and 2023 respectively. While official data suggests that Nigeria’s net FDI inflows stood at $1.08 billion in 2024, representing a slight recovery from pandemic-era lows, the figure is still far below projections by the Federal Government.

Financial experts believe that FPIs continue to account for the bulk of capital imported into the country because structural challenges, such as insecurity, inadequate infrastructure and political uncertainty continue to make investors weary of committing funds into long term investments in Nigeria and would rather invest in short- term instruments like Treasury Bills and government bonds which have attractive yields.

For instance, in a chat with New Telegraph, recently, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Financial Derivatives Company, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, said: “The numbers tell a clear story: investors are coming for yield, not for growth. Nigeria’s fixed-income market is lucrative because of high interest rates, but that’s not sustainable FDI. It’s hot money—it enters and exits quickly without creating jobs or factories.”