CBN Faults Report On Revocation Of BDCS’ Licences

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has faulted reports that made the rounds in recent days that it had revoked the licences of 2,698 Bureaux De Change (BDCs). According to an authoritative source at the CBN, the reports amounted to “misinformation” as the apex bank had not yet started any review process of BDCs.

A report by an online news medium on Tuesday had cited an alleged updated list of BDCs recently released by the CBN as indicating that the total number of approved BDCs in the country now stood at 2,991 compared with 5,689 as at December 31, 2021. This suggested that the regulator had revoked the licences of 2,698 BDCs.