Cbn Faults News Reports On Naira Devaluation

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has debunked a report by a national daily that it has devalued the naira to N631 per dollar at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window. In a statement signed by the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Dr. Isa AbdulMumin, the apex bank advised members of the public to ignore the report by the publication, “as it is speculative and calculated at causing panic in the market.”

The statement partly read: “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to a news report of June 1, 2023, titled ‘CBN Devalues Naira To 630/$1.’ “We wish to state categorically that this news report, which in the imagination of the newspaper is exclusive, is replete with outright falsehoods and destabilising innuendos, reflecting potentially willful ignorance of the said medium as to the workings of the Nigerian foreign exchange market.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the exchange rate at the Investors’ & Exporters’ (I&E) window traded this morning (June 1, 2023) at N465/$1 and has been stable around this rate for a while. The public is hereby advised to ignore the news report by Daily Trust in its entirety, as it is speculative and calculated at causing panic in the market.”