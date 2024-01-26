CBN, FAAN Relocation: Not Telling Tinubu the Truth Unpatriotic, Ndume Tells Karimi

…As Okupe Makes U-Turn in Support of Ndume

The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Ali Ndume, yesterday, replied Senator Sunday Karimi, stating that it would be unpatriotic not to tell President Bola Tinubu the truth about the happenings in the country. Ndume made his position known, even as a former Presidential spokesman, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has backtracked his comment on Ndume, stating that the ranking lawmaker was misunderstood. But Karimi said Ndume didn’t speak on behalf of the Northern Senators but Okupe was quick to state that he is impressed with the disposition, candor and loyalty of Ndume to his party and Mr President.

Meanwhile, speaking in response to Karimi’s comment, Ndume said he did not speak on behalf of the Northern Senators or the Senate but as a Northerner in support of the majority of Northerners and some Nigerians who were against the action of CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso and the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo. Ndume, while quoting a former US President who said it is unpatriotic not to tell the truth, said: “With all due respect I did not speak on behalf of the Northern Senators or the Senate but as a Northerner in support of the majority of Northerners and some Nigerians who are against the action of CBN Governor and the Minister of Aviation.

A famous former American President said Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president or any other public official, save exactly to the degree in which he himself stands by the country. “It is patriotic to support him insofar as he efficiently serves the country. It is unpatriotic not to oppose him to the exact extent that by inefficiency or otherwise he fails in his duty to stand by the country.

In either event, it is unpatriotic not to tell the truth, whether about the president or anyone else,” Ndume said. Meanwhile, former President spokesman, Dr Doyin Okupe who had earlier issued an open letter to Ndume, backtracked, stating that Ndume was misunderstood. In his official X account, @doyinokupe, Okupe: “Sen Ndume @Malindume called me & we spoke candidly 4 more than 30mins. I am impressed by his disposition, candor and loyalty to his party and Mr President. He means well but obviously there are lapses in the Presidency that have not engendered better consultations on policies. He has my respect,” Okupe tweeted of Ndume.