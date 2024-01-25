CBN/FAAN Relocation: Ndume Replies Karimi, Says It’s Unpatriotic Not To Tell Tinubu Truth

…As Okupe makes U-turn in support of Ndume

The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Ali Ndume on Thursday replied to Senator Sunday Karimi, saying it would be unpatriotic not to tell President Bola Tinubu the truth about the happenings in the country.

Ndume made his position known, even as a former Presidential spokesman, Dr Doyin Okupe, has backtracked his comment on Senator Ndume, stating that the ranking lawmaker was misunderstood.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had earlier announced that it would be taking some critical departments to Lagos on the claims that they want to decongest its offices in Abuja.

CBN had said that the departments for relocation are the Banking Supervision, Other Financial Institutions Supervision, Consumer Protection Department, Payment System Management Department, and Financial Policy Regulations Department.

However, the plans by CBN and FAAN provoked condemnation from different segments of the public, especially from the Northern Apex socio-cultural organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF).

Speaking on a live Television programme on Tuesday, Ndume, who is representing Borno South at the Senate said President Tinubu is being ill-advised by “Lagos boys” in the corridors of power. All these Lagos boys who are thinking that Lagos is Nigeria are just misinforming and advising the President wrongly.”

Ndume’s stand about the planned relocation of the CBN and FAAN offices to Lagos is being celebrated across the country, especially among Northerners.

While former presidential spokesman Doyin Okupe, and Ndume’s colleague, Sunday Karimi earlier disassociated themselves from the Borno lawmaker’s comment, Okupe backtracked, stating that Ndume meant well for the country.

Karimi said that Ndume didn’t speak on behalf of the Northern Senators but Okupe was quick to state that he is impressed with the disposition, candour and loyalty of Ndume to his party and Mr President.

Meanwhile, speaking in response to Senator Sunday Karimi’s comment, Ndume said that he did not speak on behalf of the Northern Senators or the Senate but as a Northerner in support of the majority of Northerners and some Nigerians who were against the action of CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso and the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo.

“With all due respect I did not speak on behalf of the Northern Senators or the Senate but as a Northerner in support of the majority of Northerners and some Nigerians who are against the action of the CBN Governor and the Minister of Aviation,” Ndume said while quoting a former US President who said it is unpatriotic not to tell the truth.

“A famous former American President said, “Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president or any other public official, save exactly to the degree in which he himself stands by the country.

“It is patriotic to support him insofar as he efficiently serves the country. It is unpatriotic not to oppose him to the exact extent that by inefficiency or otherwise, he fails in his duty to stand by the country. In either event, it is unpatriotic not to tell the truth, whether about the president or anyone else,” Ndume said.

While quoting Theodore Roosevelt, Ndume added another quotation by the same great American President: “To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile but is morally treasonable to the American public,” insisting that, “What I said is my personal opinion and position.”

Meanwhile, former President spokesman, Dr Doyin Okupe who had earlier issued an open letter to Ndume, backtracked, stating that Ndume was misunderstood.

In his official X account, @doyinokupe, Okupe said he spoke with Ndume for about 30 minutes and was impressed by his sense of reasoning.

“Sen Ndume @Malindume called me & we spoke candidly 4 more than 30mins. I am impressed by his disposition, candour and loyalty to his party and Mr President. He means well but obviously, there are lapses in the Presidency that have not engendered better consultations on policies. He has my respect,” Okupe tweeted of Ndume.