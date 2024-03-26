CBN: External Reserves Resume Gradual Decline From $34.45bn

After rising steadily from $33.17 billion on February 13, 2024 to hit $34.45 billion on March 18, Nigeria’s gross external reserves seem to have resumed its downward trend as it has been heading south since March 19, according to data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Specifically, the data indicates that the reserves fell to $34.39 billion on March 19 before further dropping to $34.32 billion and $34.26 billion on March 20 and 21 respectively.

Analysts attribute the reserves depletion to CBN’s move to clear the outstanding forex backlog. Last Wednesday, the Acting Director, Corporate Communications at the CBN, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, announced that the regulator had settled all valid foreign exchange backlog, thus, “fulfilling a key pledge of the CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, to process an inherited backlog of $7 billion in claims.” She noted that the CBN recently concluded the payment of $1.5 billion to settle obligations to bank customers, effectively settling the residual balance of the FX backlog.

She also disclosed that independent auditors from Deloitte Consulting meticulously assessed all the transactions, ensuring that only legitimate claims were honoured. Analysts point out that until the external reserves started falling in the last few days, the accretion to the CBN dollar buffers, which was occasioned by increased capital inflows, had enabled the regulator to actively intervene in the forex market thus leading to the appreciation of the ailing naira.

For instance, the local currency last week recorded one of its best weekly performances in a long while as it appreciated to N1,431/$1 on Friday, March 22, 2024, the best rate since February 5th when it closed at N1419.86/$1. Indeed, data obtained from the FMDQOTC, where the exchange rate is officially set, revealed that the naira gained 1.52 per cent at the close of business last Friday, sustaining an upside momentum that started penultimate Friday, during which the local currency gained over 12 per cent.

Data released by FMDQ last Friday also indicates that the naira recorded an intraday high and low of N1,468/$1 and N1,301/$1 respectively, while the NAFEX rate stood at N1,381.35/$1. In addition, daily turnover was $199.7 million resulting in a total turnover of $1 billion last week alone, suggesting improved liquidity in the market. With improved liquidity in the official market, the naira also continued its recovery in the parallel market last week as it strengthened to N1,450 per dollar on Friday compared with N1,500/$1 on the previous day.