CBN: External Debt Service Gulps $2.87bn In 8 Months

The Federal Government spent a total of $2.87 billion on foreign debt service between January and August this year, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows. The figure represents a 6.42 percent drop— equivalent to $196.71 million—compared to the $3.06 billion recorded for the corresponding period of 2024.

According to the international payments data released by the apex bank yesterday, external debt service payments amounted to $302.30 million in August 2025, $175.95 million in July, and $143.39 million in June.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the CBN’s data shows that government spent $540.67 million on foreign debt service in January 2025, $276.73 million in February, $632.36 million in March, $557.79 million in April and $230.92 million in May This brings the total external debt servicing bill for the first eight months of 2025 to $2.87 billion.

In its latest data on Nigeria’s debt profile, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said that the country’s total public debt rose to N149.39 trillion as of March 31, 2025, marking a year-on-year increase of 22.8 per cent, or N27.72 trillion, compared to the N121.67 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

It also stated that the nation’s external debt stood at N70.63 trillion ($45.98 billion) at the end of the first quarter of 2025, compared to N56.02 trillion ($42.12 billion) in the same period of 2024.

Meanwhile, further analysis of the CBN’s international payments data indicates that total direct remittances to the country rose to $107.55 million in August 2025 compared to $75.02 million and $82.15 million in July and June respectively.

According to the apex bank, total direct remittances to the country stood at $54.44 million January 2025, $125.59 million in February, $110.98 million in March, $37.75 million in April and $78.38 million in May. Additionally, the CBN’s data shows that Letters of Credit (LC) payments stood at $69.04 million in August 2025, compared to $81.34 million and $87.34 million in July and June respectively.