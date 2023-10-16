CBN: External debt service gulps $1.81bn in 7 months

The Federal Government spent a total $1.81 billion (about N1.40 trillion) on external debt servicing between January and July this year, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has shown.

According to the apex bank’s data on international payments, the government spent the highest amount in a month so far this year to service external debts in July. Indeed, at $641.69 million, external debt service in July was $587.33 million or 1,080 per cent higher than the $54.36 million recorded for the month of June.

Specifically, the data indicates that the government spent $112.35 million on external debt servicing in January; $288.54 million in February; $400.47 million in March; $92.85 million for the month of April; $221.05 million in May; $54.36 million for the month of June and $641.69 million in July.

A breakdown of the data shows that at $1.81 billion, the amount that the government spent on external debt service in the first seven months of the year was $328.86 million or 22.18 per cent higher than the $1.48 billion it spent in the corresponding period of last year.

In a report released last month, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said Nigeria’s total public debt hit N87.38 trillion ($113.42 billion) at the end of the second quarter of 2023.

The figure represents an increase of N37.53 trillion or 75.29 per cent compared to N49.85 trillion recorded at the end of March 2023.

The DMO stated: “Nigeria’s total public debt stock as at June 30, 2023, was N87.38 trillion ($113.42bn). It comprises the total domestic and external debts of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the thirty-six states, and the Federal Capital Territory. “The major addition to the Public Debt Stock was the inclusion of the N22.712 trillion securitised FGN’s Ways and Means Advances.”

The report also said that other additions to the debt stock were new borrowings by the Federal Government and the sub-nationals from local and external sources. It further said at the end of June, Nigeria had total domestic debt of N54.13 trillion and total external debt of N33.25 trillion, adding that the domestic debt made up 61.95 per cent of total debt while the external component constituted 38.05 per cent.

However, the report said that the amount that the country spent on debt servicing dropped by 43.04 per cent to N849.58 billion in Q2 from N1.49 trillion in the previous quarter.

Still, the Director-General of the DMO, Patience Oniha, pointed out in a recent press release that high debt levels often lead to high debt service costs thereby affecting investments in infrastructure. As the DMO DG put it, “high debt levels lead to heavy debt service which reduces resources available for investment in infrastructure and key sectors of the economy.”

Analysts attribute the increase in Nigeria’s public debt to the government’s borrowing to finance the budget deficit, the depreciation of the naira and interest rate hikes. Interestingly, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, reportedly told journalists at the 2023 Annual Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Marrakech, Morocco, over the weekend, that the Federal Government had concluded plans to secure a fresh $1.5 billion loan facility from the World Bank as part of the efforts to address the fiscal gap in the 2023 budget.

He was quoted as saying that: “On the talks with the World Bank on $1.5 billion budget support, that is correct. The World Bank is the number one multilateral development bank helping developing countries or funding developing countries, projects and programmes, and sectors.

“It has free money through either International Development Association (IDA). It is for the poorer countries and right now I think we qualify as one of the countries that can borrow in the normal window of World Bank funding but also some concessionary IDA funding and that means that effectively the interest rate will be zero.”

Commenting further on the proposed loan facility, he said: “In this particular case, it has long been in the pipeline, and we are hoping that funding will come through soon.

“There is a Federal Executive Council meeting on Monday (today) that should be able to discuss this, as well as other initiatives for financing on reasonable terms. We have talked about the high costs of money – the World Bank money is the cheapest.”

New Telegraph reports that financial experts had predicted that the devaluation of the naira, occasioned by the forex reforms introduced by the CBN in June, would lead to an increase in the country’s external debt servicing cost.