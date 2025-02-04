CBN Extends Period For BDCs To Buy $25,000 Weekly From Banks

Share

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has extended the period for the temporary permission it granted eligible Bureau De Change (BDC) operators to access the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) for the purchase of foreign exchange (FX) from Authorised Dealers.

The apex bank, which announced this in a circular posted on its website, on Monday, said the forex purchase period for the BDCs has been extended from January 30, 2025 to May 30, 2025.

In a circular it issued on December 20, the CBN announced that it had granted BDCs temporary permission to purchase up to $25,000 weekly in foreign exchange from the NFEM.

It said that the move was designed to meet seasonal retail demand for forex during the festive season, adding that the arrangement will be in effect from December 19, 2024, to January 30, 2025.

According to the circular, BDCs may purchase forex from a single authorised dealer of their choice, provided they fully fund their accounts before accessing the market.

The circular noted that transactions will occur at the prevailing NFEM rate, and BDCs are required to adhere to a maximum 1 per cent spread when pricing forex for retail end-users.

In addition, all transactions conducted under this scheme were expected to be reported to the CBN’s Trade and Exchange Department.

New Telegraph reports that in a circular it issued in November last year entitled, “Revised Guidelines for the Nigeria Foreign Exchange Market,” the apex bank revised its forex guidelines, and permitted licensed BDCs to purchase foreign exchange directly from authorised dealers.

This meant that for the first time in years, BDCs were allowed to buy forex directly from authorised dealers, subject to a monthly cap set by the CBN.

