CBN Extends BDCs Recapitalisation By Six Months

The Central Bank of Nigeria has extended the deadline for BDC operators to recapitalise by six months.

The Association of Bureaux De Change of Nigeria, President, Aminu Gwadebe, revealed this during a virtual general meeting with members on Monday. With the extension, the new deadline for the recapitalisation would be June 3, 2025.

In May, the CBN issued new operational guidelines for BDCs, which became effective June 3 directing all existing BDCs to reapply for a new licence according to their preferred categories (Tier 1 and Tier 2 BDCs) and meet the minimum capital requirement of the licence category applied for within six months from the effective date of the guidelines.

According to the guidelines, BDCs with Tier 1 licences are expected to have a capital base worth N2bn while Tier 2 licences must have N500m with non-refundable licence fees of N5m and N2m, respectively.

In a statement Gwadebe noted that some BDCs have started complying with the CBN directive on recapitalisation. He added that the apex bank has also approved a six-month extension for all BDCs to recapitalise their operations with the deadline moved from December 2024 to June 2025.

He said: “The CBN is willing to partner with BDCs to ensure that the recapitalisation process is seamless.

