CBN: Entering 2026 With Renewal Resilience, Stronger Economic Fundamentals

The impressive empirical evidence about the positive results of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) reform measures presented by the apex bank’s Governor, Mr Olayemi Cardoso, in his key- note address at the Char- tered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria’s (CIBN) 60th Annual Bankers’ Dinner, in Lagos, last Friday, instilled a strong belief in his audience that the regulator is well pre- pared for the challenges it will face in 2026, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Given that the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria’s (CIBN) annual bankers’ dinner has, over the years, come to be seen as the main platform for occupants of the office of Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to speak on topical economic and financial market developments, as well as the apex bank’s outlook for the upcoming year, it is usually a must-attend event for the country’s political and business leaders.

Thus, this year’s event, which held in Lagos, last Friday, expectedly had prominent personalities in attendance, including senators, ministers, state governors and chief executive officers of financial institutions.

In line with his pledge that the CBN, under his leadership, will operate with transparency, the apex bank Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, as he did at last year’s Bankers’ Dinner, used his keynote address to give a comprehensive review of the state of the economy in the last one year, the key challenges that he and his team inherited, the reform measures they introduced and the positive results that the measures have yielded.

Cardoso’s keynote address at Bankers’ Dinner

Indeed, as Mr. Cardoso, who said that the CBN was entering 2026, “with a newfound resilience and stronger economic fundamentals,” put it, “the story of Nigeria’s economic recovery cannot be appreciated without first recalling where we started, because the reforms of today are borne out of a determination to change the conditions we met.”

He thus said: “When this leadership team assumed office, our economy faced severe macroeconomic distortions. Inflation was surging. FX liquidity had evaporated. External reserves were non-existent. Trust in economic management had weakened.

Unorthodox monetary practices had eroded confidence. Businesses could not plan or price. Investors could not commit. “The foreign exchange market was in paralysis. A backlog of over $7 billion in unmet FX obligations undermined market integrity.

The spread between official and parallel market rates had blown out to more than 60 per cent, creating distortions and rent-seeking opportunities. “High inflation had become normalised, stuck in double digits for most of the last 35 years and risen to 34.6 per cent as of November 2024.

Food prices were crippling households. Liquidity conditions were unstable. Many businesses faced an existential threat.” He further said: “The banking sector, though fundamentally sound, was at risk of being dragged into distress by a deteriorating macro environment and inconsistent policy signals.

“This was the Nigeria we inherited, not one standing at the edge of a macroeconomic precipice, but one that had already gone over the cliff. It is important to recall this not for drama, but for context: the progress we cautiously acknowledge today is meaningful only when measured against the depth of the challenges that came before it.”

Reform gains

In fact, shedding light on the gains of the reforms in the last one year, he said: “Over the past twelve months, Nigeria’s economy has transitioned from crisis management to laying the groundwork for a sustainable recovery.

“After nearly a decade in which real GDP growth averaged about 2%, reforms have restored momentum and confidence in our broad macroeconomic environment. Our economy grew by 4.23 per cent in the second quarter of 2025, the strongest pace in four years, driven by improvements in telecommunications, financial services, and oil production.

“More importantly in terms of long-term stability, inflation, while still high, has moderated consistently. From a peak of 34.6 per cent in November 2024, it has more than halved to 16.05 per cent in October 2025. This marks seven consecutive months of disinflation.

Food inflation, the largest single component of the basket, fell to 13.12 per cent in October, down from 16.87 per cent in September and 21.87 per cent in August.

“This significant, steady decline in inflation is restoring real purchasing power for households and businesses. It also demonstrates disciplined execution and Nigeria’s return to orthodox monetary policy.’

The CBN remains vigilant to emerging risks, “including cyber threats, creditconcentration pressures, and operational vulnerabilities

Reiterating the CBN’s determination to bring inflation down further, Cardoso further said: “The current double-digit rate cannot be acceptable. Price stability is the foundation of sustainable growth. Our transition to an inflation-targeting framework is gaining traction.

We have improved data analytics, strengthened communication, and ended monetary financing of fiscal deficits. These actions have strengthened monetary policy transmission and anchored expectations.” He disclosed the CBN’s models project continued disinflation in 2026, “helped by stronger domestic production, improved FX liquidity, and more disciplined liquidity management.”

“As inflation moderates and becomes firmly anchored, we will calibrate the policy rate in line with evolving data,” he added. Noting that both domestic and international observers, including global credit rating agencies have noted Nigeria’s ‘huge turnaround’ in macroeconomic management, the CBN Governor declared: “Our commitment remains clear: monetary policy will stay evidence-based, data-driven, and unwavering in its pursuit of price stability.”

Exchange rate stability

On the key subject of foreign exchange market reforms, Cardoso stated: “Perhaps the most visible sign of renewed confidence in our economy is the transformation of the foreign exchange market. Over the past year, we have sustained the unification of the multiple exchange-rate windows.

Today, the once-crippling multi-billion dollar FX backlog has been fully cleared, restoring credibility and giving businesses the confidence to plan.

“The introduction of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Code has established clear rules for transparency, ethics, governance, and fair dealing among authorised dealers while the deployment of the Electronic Foreign Exchange Management System (EFEMS) system, powered by Bloomberg BMatch, has transformed FX trading through mandatory order submission, realtime regulatory visibility, and enhanced price discovery.

“Together, these reforms have reduced opacity and manipulation, and restored discipline to the market. The naira now trades within a narrow, stable range. The oncesubstantial gap between the official and parallel markets has shrunk to under two per cent, down from over 60 per cent.

“Foreign capital inflows reached $20.98 billion in the first ten months of 2025, a 70 per cent increase over total inflows for 2024 and a 428 per cent surge compared to the $3.9 billion recorded in 2023, reflecting a clear resurgence in investor confidence.”

He also disclosed that Nigeria’s external sector strengthened decisively in 2025, with the current account balance rising over 85% to $5.28 billion in Q2, up from $2.85 billion in Q1.

Rising forex reserves

According to Cardoso, the country’s foreign reserves reached $46.7 billion by mid-November, “the highest in nearly seven years, providing over 10 months of forward import cover and significantly enhancing the economy’s resilience.”

Significantly, the CBN Governor pointed out that the foreign exchange reserves, “are being rebuilt organically, not by borrowing, but through improved market functioning, stronger non-oil exports, and robust capital inflows.”

In the same vein, diaspora remittances, according to Cardoso, have also strengthened, “with confidence returning to official channels following enhancements in transparency, settlement efficiency, and reporting.”

Revealing that remittances “increased by approximately 12 per cent this year,” he said the apex bank expects “this momentum to continue as the Non-Resident BVN, launched earlier this year, becomes more widely adopted in 2026.”

While reiterating the CBN’s commitment to maintaining, “the current flexible exchange-rate framework that allows the naira to act as a shock absorber while limiting excessive volatility,” Cardoso announced that to strengthen this framework further, the apex bank, “will shortly be unveiling the revised FX Manual to expand market participation and tighten documentation standards, enhance EFEMS surveillance, and ensure consistent implementation to avoid any possibility of policy reversal.”

Banking Sector Health

Speaking on the health of the country’s banking system, Cardoso said that while the sector remains “fundamentally sound and resilient,” the CBN remains vigilant to emerging risks, “including cyber threats, credit-concentration pressures, and operational vulnerabilities.”

He disclosed that these risks are being addressed through, “strengthened risk-based supervision and our ongoing transition to Basel III, which will further bolster resilience, improve capital quality, and strengthen liquidity monitoring.”

He also stressed that the ongoing banking recapitalisation exercise “is firmly on track,” noting that, “several banks have already met the new capital thresholds, while others are advancing steadily and are well positioned to comfortably meet the March 31, 2026 deadline.”

As he put it, “to date, 27 banks have raised capital through public offers and rights issues, and sixteen have already met or exceeded the new requirements — a clear testament to the depth, resilience, and capacity of Nigeria’s banking sector.”

“As we strengthen the capacity of our banks, stress-testing this year confirms that Nigeria’s banking sector remains fundamentally robust. Key financial soundness indicators overwhelmingly satisfied prudential benchmarks during the year,” he added.

Priorities for 2026

Typically, the CBN Governor concluded his address by highlighting the bank’s strategic priorities for 2026. The six priorities include, strengthening the banking system, which will entail safeguarding stability, protecting depositors, and supporting credit growth through rigorous supervision and strong governance; delivering durable price stability through an improved inflationtargeting framework and deployment of advanced analytics to anchor expectations and lower inflation sustainably; modernising payments and promoting financial inclusion; fostering responsible fintech innovation; building institutional capacity and efficiency and lastly, deepening partnerships and thought leadership.

Conclusion

Although the ample empirical evidence that Cardoso provided, in his speech, about the effectiveness of the CBN’s reforms, must have made most members of the audience, at the CIBN event, to share his optimism about the outlook for next year, analysts stress that with a lot of Nigerians still grappling with rising costs and limited opportunities, the apex bank still has a lot of work to do to win their trust.