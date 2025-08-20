CBN: Ensuring Banking Sector Stability As Recapitalisation Gathers Pace

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) inflation fight as well as its foreign exchange measures may be getting most of the public’s attention, but as its recapitalisation programme gathers pace, the apex bank is also focusing on ensuring the stability of the banking industry, writes Tony Chukwunyem

Clearly, apart from the announcement made by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, while he was reading the communiqué of the meeting held by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), last month, that members of the committee voted to leave interest rates unchanged, his other pronouncement that made the headlines was his disclosure that stable Financial Soundness Indicators (FSIs) continue to show that the banking system remains resilient, and that eight banks have fully met the recapitalisation requirements, while others were making progress towards meeting the deadline.

Recapitalisation requirements

The CBN Governor stated: “Members also noted the continued stability in the banking system, evidenced by the stable Financial Soundness Indicators (FSIs) which would further be supported by the on-going banking recapitalisation exercise. The MPC noted that eight banks have fully met the recapitalisation requirements, while others are making progress towards meeting the deadline.

“The Committee thus urged the management of the Bank to sustain its oversight of the banking system to ensure continued resilience, safety and soundness of the financial system.” Given that when the apex bank, on March 28, 2024, released the framework for its two-year bank recapitalisation programme, there was concern in some quarters that the exercise might negatively impact the industry, analysts said the announcement that eight lenders had fully met the recapitalisation requirements ahead of the March 31, 2026 deadline, confirmed that the country’s banks are resilient.

Fitch report

Indeed, in a report released in February, Fitch Ratings said Nigerian banks were making significant progress in raising core capital to meet new paid-in capital requirements, and that they were generally on track to meet the March 31, 2026 deadline. It stated that the ongoing recapitalisation would support a recovery in capitalisation from the impact of naira devaluation and provide fuel for business growth.

The report said: “The capital raisings are contributing to a recovery in capitalisation from the impact of naira devaluation, which put pressure on capital ratios and increased US dollar credit concentration risks. “Strengthened buffers over minimum CAR requirements will mitigate risks from a challenging operating environment, including regulatory intervention and further naira volatility, while providing room for business growth.

“The capital raisings are unlikely to lead to banks with Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of ‘B-’ being upgraded given the constraint of Nigeria’s ‘B-’/Positive Long-Term IDR. “However, they could contribute to Outlook revisions to Positive for some banks, and, providing CAR compliance is restored, to upgrades for UBN and ENG (both rated ‘CCC’). Capital raisings are more likely to affect National Long-Term Ratings, which measure the relative creditworthiness of Nigerian issuers.”

Ambition

Industry watchers recall that when shortly after he and his management team at the apex bank assumed duty in October 2023, Cardoso, in his keynote speech at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria’ (CIBN) annual dinner in November that year, first announced that banks were going to be directed to recapitalise, he said it was because a well-recapitalised banking sector was key to enabling the Federal Government realize its goal of achieving a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $1 trillion.

As the CBN Governor put it, “will Nigerian banks have sufficient capital relative to the financial system’s needs in servicing a $1 trillion economy in the near future? In my opinion, the answer is ‘No!’ unless we take action.” As earlier stated, the apex bank subsequently released the framework for the ongoing recapitalization programme on March 28 last year. Specifically, the framework mandates new minimum capital bases: N500 billion for commercial banks with international licences, N200 billion for those with national li

as the recapitalisation exercise continues, analysts want the apex bank to continue to reaffirm the strength of the banking sector

cences and N50 billion for regional banks. Merchant banks must hold N50 billion, while non-interest banks require between N10 billion and N20 billion, depending on licence scope. Following the release of the framework, Cardoso and other members of his management team have consistently harped on the benefits of the recapitalization programme.

According to him, the recapitalisation policy will not only strengthen financial stability but it is also a catalyst for inclusive growth. “By enabling banks to extend more credit to MSMEs, we enhance job creation and productivity. Furthermore, with increased capital, banks can invest in technology and innovation, crucial for driving digital financial services such as mobile money and agent banking.

These technologies are important to breaking down geographic and economic barriers, bringing financial services to even the most remote areas,” he stated. Also commenting on the recapitalisation programme, CBN Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, Ms. Emem Usoro, said the journey to a $1 trillion economy requires structured planning, clearly defined policies, unwavering implementation, and an inclusive approach that aligns public and private sector interests.

Usoro said that one of the key components of the $1 trillion ambition is the recapitalisation of Nigerian banks. She noted that banks must be sufficiently capitalised to meet the financial demands of a larger and more dynamic economy.

“As we work towards building a $1 trillion dollar economy, we must consider the recapitalisation of our banks to be able to fund, finance and power the economy, and to favourably compete globally,” Usoro said during a media engagement in Abuja. She further called for a collective effort from all stakeholders, adding that the financial system must be prepared to play its role in powering development.

“We should particularly pay attention to bank recapitalisation to ensure that our banks are strong, resilient and stable enough to carry out financial intermediation, and the much-needed financing of development projects and programmes,” Usoro said. In the same vein, the Director of the Banking Supervision Department at the CBN, Olubuka Akinwunmi, in May, provided insights into the state of the banking sector.

According to him, the banks have so far remained within the prudential thresholds stipulated by the regulator, including benchmarks for capital adequacy ratio and non-performing loans. “Currently, all our banks are still within the prudential thresholds that were set.

And they are actively pursuing various recapitalisation efforts,” Akinwunmi said. On the possibility of mergers and acquisitions, Akinwunmi said such developments may occur naturally as banks assess their positions and seek strategic alignments. “Banks are currently focused on raising their own capital, but engagements are ongoing and when the opportunities arise, they will be taken,” he added.

The CBN is also targeting Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) such as Primary Mortgage Banks and Microfinance Banks, aiming to integrate them into the Global Standing Instruction platform, implement foreclosure laws, and channel more funding through Development Finance Institutions. These steps, it says, will expand credit access and stimulate economic productivity.

Regulation

Furthermore, to ensure that it effectively regulates the sector, the CBN continues to enforce strict oversight, with a risk-based supervision framework to address emerging threats. For instance, the apex bank in a circular stated: “We are enhancing regulatory effectiveness and accountability, as demonstrated by recent changes to our supervisory and enforcement approach.

Recently, penalties totalling N15 billion were imposed on 29 banks for breaches, including AML/CFT violations. “In addition to these penalties, the banks are required to address the root causes of the lapses, which is crucial for improving regulatory effectiveness. Historically, the industry has struggled with recurring issues, but we are confident that this approach will help change that narrative.”

Cardoso said this tough stance was necessary to improve governance and restore public trust. In a recent statement, for instance, the regulator said: “The CBN affirms that it continues to monitor all financial institutions under its regulatory purview and maintains robust frameworks for early warning signals and risk-based supervision.

These mechanisms ensure that any emerging issues are promptly addressed to protect the integrity of the financial system. “The CBN remains dedicated to fostering a secure banking environment where depositors can be fully confident in the safety of their funds. It will continue to monitor and adapt strategies to safeguard the financial interests of all Nigerians and stakeholders in the financial system.”

Conclusion

Still, as the recapitalisation exercise continues, analysts want the apex bank to continue to reaffirm the strength of the banking sector.