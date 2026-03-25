CBN: Enhancing Financial System Stability With New E-Payment Regulations

The slew of circulars recently issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to banks, other Financial Institutions and Payment Service Providers (PSP) is part of a strategic move by the apex bank to bolster financial system stability, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

In his keynote address at the annual Bankers’ Dinner held in Lagos in November, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, noted that the country was among Africa’s most advanced digital payment markets, with a dynamic fintech ecosystem that has produced eight of the continent’s nine unicorns.

He disclosed that by mid-2025, leading fintech apps had surpassed 10 million downloads each, with one surpassing 50 million downloads, reflecting deep consumer adoption.

Cardoso stated that as digital assets, tokenisation and stable coins become critical topics for central banks worldwide, the CBN, “will lead thoughtfully, with discipline and clarity of purpose,” adding that, “innovation must proceed responsibly, anchored in consumer protection and financial stability.”

Given the foregoing, the CBN’s recent issuance of several circulars within the span of a few days, announcing new measures aimed at boosting efficiency and security of transactions in the financial system, would not have come as a surprise to industry watchers.

Amendments to regulatory framework for BVN, Watch-List

In the first circular which it issued on March 13, the apex bank directed financial institutions, including Payment Service Providers (PSPs), to establish and maintain a temporary watchlist for Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) implicated in suspected fraudulent transactions reported by any financial institution in the country.

The circular also contained other directives, which the CBN said would take effect from May 1, 2026. The circular read: “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in line with its mandate of promoting financial system stability, hereby issues the following amendments to the Revised Regulatory Framework for Bank Verification (BVN) and Watch-List for the Nigerian Banking Industry 2021.

“Financial Institutions are mandated to establish and maintain a temporary watchlist for BVNS implicated in suspected fraudulent transaction(s) reported by a financial institution.

“A BVN may remain on this temporary Watchlist for a maximum period of 24 hours, during this period, the BVN owner shall be contacted to provide clarification regarding the identified transaction(s).”

On age requirement for BVN enrolment and restrictions on phone number amendment, the circular said: “Enrolment for BVN is restricted to individuals who have attained the age of eighteen (18) years and above.

“Amendments to phone numbers linked to a BVN shall be allowed only once. “Access to the BVN databases shall be exclusively granted to Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) licensed financial institutions.

“Notwithstanding this provision, the Central Bank of Nigeria (the Bank) reserves the right to approve access to the BVN databases in extenuating circumstances and in accordance with the provisions of extant laws. “Implementation of the above provisions shall take effect from May 1, 2026. Please be guided accordingly.

Restriction of mobile banking app operation to one device

On the same March 13, the CBN also issued another circular in which it announced additional requirements for the operations of instant payment.

The new requirements, which the regulator said would take effect from July 1, 2026, included the restriction of operation of mobile banking apps to one device( meaning that customers cannot operate the apps concurrently on multiple devices), and the imposition of- for new accounts- transaction limits on a newly activated mobile financial services app in the first 24-hours of activation.

The circular partly read: “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in line with its mandate of promoting financial system stability, hereby issues additional guidance for the operations of Instant Payments in Nigeria.

“Additional requirements for mobile financial services via mobile applications (apps): Mandatory device binding: Mobile financial services applications (apps) shall only be enabled on one device at a time, and customers cannot operate the apps concurrently on multiple devices.

“Migration to another device shall trigger automatic re-activation and authentication. “Customers shall have the option to opt-out of opt-in to IP service at any time and for any given period. This process shall be subject to Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) control. Default setting shall be Optin upon on-boarding a new customer.

“In the opt-out mode, a customer shall not be able to carry out online instant transfer of funds (intra or inter) from his/ her account to another customer.

“However, customers can physically visit the financial institution to effect transfer during this period. “Voluntary Transaction Limit: Subject to the existing maximum limits of N25 million for individuals and N250 million for corporates, customers shall have the option to adjust the limits as needed.

“Any such adjustment shall be subject to enhanced due diligence and appropriate risk assessment by the financial institution.

“The new transaction limit shall take effect immediately upon successful completion of multi-factor authentication (customer consent). “Enterprise Fraud Monitoring functionality: All FIs shall implement and activate Enterprise Fraud Monitoring for both inflows and outflows to facilitate

Specifically, the guidelines stated that “failed on-us ATM transactions” must be reversed instantly, while manual reversals resulting from technical issues must be completed within 24 hours, while for not-on-us transactions involving another bank’s ATM, refunds must be processed within 48 hours

fraud detection and restriction of suspicious transactions. “Liveliness Checks for online account opening/account reactivation: Accounts opened online shall be subjected to liveliness check; All online account opening / online reactivation, shall be validated realtime with the BVN/NIN database; and Enhanced authentication mechanisms (such as MFA, biometric authentication, soft token, hard token, liveliness check etc.) shall be adopted for online account reactivation.

“For new accounts, transaction limits (inflow and outflow) shall be imposed on a newly activated mobile financial services app in the first 24-hours of activation. “The limit shall be as determined by the financial institution, subject to a maximum transaction limit of N20,000.00.

“For existing accounts, transaction limits (outflow) shall be imposed on a newly activated mobile financial services app in the first 24-hours of activation.

“The limit shall be as determined by the financial institution, subject to a maximum transaction limit of N20,000.00. “For internet banking access, first-time log on a new device shall require additional MFA.”

One ATM per 7,500 payment cards by 2028

Twenty four hours after it released the aforementioned circulars, the apex bank issued fresh guidelines on the operations of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) that included a directive to all DMBs and card issuers to deploy at least one ATM for every 7,500 payment cards issued.

According to the CBN, this requirement must be fully met by 2028, with a mandatory phased implementation starting with a 30 per cent target in 2026. The guidelines stated: “All card issuers shall deploy ATMs, of at least 1 ATM per every 7,500 payment cards issued.

This level shall be achieved over a period of three years, of which compliance levels are staggered as follows 30 per cent (1st Year – 2026), 60 per cent (2nd Year – 2027), (3rd year 100% – Year 2028).”

The CBN explained that the new guidelines were designed to strengthen ATM deployment standards, improve customer access to cash services and align Nigeria’s payment infrastructure with global regulatory practices.

It also explained that the updated guidelines became necessary following rapid changes in the payment ecosystem, including rising cyber threats, expanding digital finance and growing demand for financial inclusion.

In addition to the new density requirements for ATM deployment, the latest CBN guidelines also introduced stricter rules governing ATM deployment, processing arrangements and interoperability across the financial system.

Under the framework, all ATM transactions carried out in the country must be processed by a company operating within the country as an acquirer-processor. The guidelines further prohibit any card scheme from compelling Nigerian banks or acquirers to route domestic ATM transactions outside the country for processing or authorisation.

“No card or payment scheme shall compel any issuer or acquirer to send any transaction outside the country for processing, authorization or switching,” the guidelines stated.

Moreover, all ATM transactions involving Nigerian card issuers, according to the guidelines, must be settled through a domestic settlement arrangement operated by a Nigerian company, with collateral denominated in naira and kept within the country.

The CBN also barred the deployment of stand-alone or closed ATM networks, stressing that all ATM systems must be interoperable.

Additionally, it ordered that ATMs must accept all cards issued in Nigeria by authorised issuers and should be installed in locations that provide safe and convenient access to customers.

Financial institutions seeking to operate as independent ATM deployers must also obtain prior written approval from the CBN before commencing deployment activities.

Other requirements stipulated by the CBN in the guidelines include that ATM downtime resulting from technical faults must not exceed 72 consecutive hours except where customers are duly notified; that operators must maintain adequate vault cash levels to prevent machines from running out of cash and ATMs must not be loaded with unfit banknotes.

The CBN also mandated ATM deployers to install anti-skimming devices, surveillance cameras and secure transaction networks capable of protecting customer data.

However, it said, such surveillance cameras must not record customers’ keystrokes during transactions. Another key highlight of the guidelines is that the CBN introduced strict timelines for resolving failed ATM transactions.

Specifically, the guidelines stated that “failed on-us ATM transactions” must be reversed instantly, while manual reversals resulting from technical issues must be completed within 24 hours, while for not-on-us transactions involving another bank’s ATM, refunds must be processed within 48 hours.

Operators were also required to adopt automated mechanisms that trigger refunds immediately without waiting for complaints from customers or issuing banks.

Similarly, the CBN stated that customers must be able to report dispense errors through digital channels such as web or mobile applications without the need to visit bank branches.

Conclusion

While analysts generally agree that the new measures may help to strengthen financial system stability, they stress that the effective of these directives will depend on how well they are implemented.