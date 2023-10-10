CBN: eNaira poses no threat to financial stability

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has debunked reports claiming that the country’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the eNaira, is a threat to financial stability. In a statement released yesterday, which was signed by its Director, Corporate Communications, Dr Isa AbdulMumin, the CBN said the claim represented a misunderstanding of some portions of its recently released publication entitled, “Economics of Digital Currencies: A Book of Readings.” According to the CBN’s spokesman, there is no issue whatsoever about the eNaira constituting a risk to the nation’s financial stability but rather the digital currency was introduced to drive financial inclusion.

The statement said: “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to news items on some media platforms –traditional and social – suggesting that the country’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the eNaira, is a threat to the nation’s financial stability. “After reviewing the reports, which appear to have been syndicated, there seems to be a lack of understanding of portions of the Foreword, and some articles, in the bank’s recently released ‘Economics of Digital Currencies: A Book of Readings.’

“A recurring theme in the book is the interest of regulators, such as the CBN, in the role of cryptocurrencies as speculative investments, and the potential threat they harbour for financial stability. Pursuant to that, the articles in the book provide an in-depth understanding of CBDCs generally and the workings of the eNaira in particular, highlighting issues and challenges in implementation and adoption. “One of the media reports speaks of ‘concerns about Nigeria’s central bank digital currency, eNaira, indicating potential risks to financial stability despite its success in narrowing the country’s financial inclusion gap.’ The nexus implied is unconvincing.