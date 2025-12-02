CBN: Embassies, Others No Longer Exempt From Cash Policies

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday announced that embassies, diplomatic missions and donor agencies operating in the country will no longer enjoy exemptions from its cash-related policies.

The apex bank disclosed this in a circular addressed to banks, Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) and the general public, posted on its website and titled “Revised Cash-Related Policies.”

The new rules take effect from January 1, 2026.

According to the circular, the cumulative deposit limit has been abolished, and the fee for excess deposits will no longer apply.

It stated that the cumulative weekly withdrawal limit across all channels will now be N500,000 for individuals and N5 million for corporates. Withdrawals above these thresholds will attract excess withdrawal fees of 3% for individuals and 5% for corporates on the amount exceeding the limit. The fees will be shared between the CBN (40%) and the collecting bank or financial institution (60%).

In addition, the circular noted that the special authorisation previously allowing individuals to withdraw N5 million and corporates N10 million once monthly “shall no longer apply.”

However, revenue-generating accounts of federal, state and local governments, as well as accounts of microfinance banks and Primary Mortgage Banks domiciled with commercial and non-interest banks, are exempt from the withdrawal limits.

For ATM transactions, the daily withdrawal limit is N100,000 per customer, subject to a maximum of N500,000 weekly, with all currency denominations permitted in ATMs.

The circular also reaffirmed that the limit on over-the-counter encashment of third-party cheques remains N100,000.

Under the revised guidelines, banks must submit monthly returns to the CBN on cash withdrawal transactions above the specified limits as well as on cash deposits.

Deposit Money Banks are further required to create separate accounts to “warehouse processing charges collected on cash withdrawals above the limits.”

New Telegraph recalls that the CBN has over the years introduced several cash-related policies targeting security concerns and reducing money-laundering risks associated with the country’s heavy reliance on cash.

Notably, in March 2012, the apex bank exempted embassies, diplomatic missions, multilateral and donor agencies from cash withdrawal and deposit limits, an approach analysts said reflected Nigeria’s obligations under international treaties, which generally prevent the imposition of financial penalties on foreign sovereign entities.