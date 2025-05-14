CBN: Easing PAPSS Transactions’ Regulations To Boost Intra-African Trade

Share

With the global economic turmoil triggered by the United States’ announcement of sweeping tariffs on April 2 yet to abate, the new policy on Pan African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) transactions, recently announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), will play a key role in helping to unlock intra-African trade, writes Tony Chukwunyem

Clearly, if the adoption of the PanAfrican Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) eventually becomes widespread, it will impact positively on the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

Reason: Launched in January 2022 by the African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank) in partnership with the African Union and the AfCFTA Secretariat, PAPSS is a centralised payment and settlement infrastructure designed to enable instant, secure, and efficient cross-border transactions across Africa, minimizing risk and contributing to financial integration across the continent.

Specifically, by facilitating transactions in local currencies, PAPSS reduces dependence on third-party currencies, lowers transaction costs, and underpins the rapid expansion of trade activities under the AfCFTA framework.

The system also works in collaboration with the continent’s central banks to provide a payment and settlement service to which commercial banks and licensed payment service providers across the region can connect as ‘Participants’.

Initial guidelines

In fact, in October 2021, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had released guidelines on the operations of PAPSS in the country. One of the highlights of the guidelines was the stipulation that, “For settlement of PAPSS by CBN, Authorised Dealers shall obtain the approval of CBN for USD cover before initiating payments on PAPSS.”

However, after PAPSS signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with five African multinational commercial banking groups for seamless cross-border trade payments in June 2023, the CBN a few weeks later released another circular in which it pegged the amount of dollars that could be transacted on the PAPSS, at $200,000 per quarter by Authorised Dealer Bank (ADB) and $20,000 per quarter for a customer.

circular stated: ““For settlement of PAPSS transactions by CBN, authorised dealers shall obtain the approval of CBN for USD cover, before initiating payments on PAPSS. The request for approval shall be submitted online.

“Please note that authorised dealer banks are allowed to maintain a USD settlement account with the PAPSS settlement bank, to settle PAPSS transactions, for which CBN would not provide foreign exchange.”

Removal of limits But in March last year, the apex bank released a fresh circular, announcing that the removal of limits placed on trade and payment services transactions on PAPSS.

The circular partly read: “We hereby revise our Circular – RefTEO/FEM/ PUB/FPC/011005 issued on July 25, 2023, on the above subject, as follows: removal of ail restrictions and limits on Pan African Payment and Settlement System including $20,000 and $200,000 quarterly limits per Individuals and Authorised Dealer Banks (ADBs), respectively, removal of the restrictions of ‘ONLY’ trade backed and inwards transactions.

“ADBs are allowed to source for FX for settlement of PAPSS transactions through the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market -with no recourse to the CBN “All export proceeds repatriation under PASS shall be subject to certification by the respective processing banks, and all documentation requirements stipulated in the CBN foreign exchange manual and extant circulars shall continue to apply.”

Latest circular

Late last month, the CBN released yet another circular, announcing that it has revised documentation requirements for PAPSS transactions in the country. One of the major highlights of the new policy is the simplification of documentation for low-value transactions.

Specifically, the new policy stated that individuals conducting transactions up to $2,000 or its naira equivalent, and corporates up to $5,000 equivalent, can now use basic Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) documents previously submitted to their Authorised Dealer Banks (ADBs).

For transactions above these thresholds, however, all existing documentation requirements as stipulated in the CBN Foreign Exchange Manual and other circulars remain mandatory, according to the circular.

It also stated that applicants are responsible for ensuring that all regulatory documents required for clearing goods are provided to the relevant government agencies, adding that Authorised Dealer Banks may now source foreign exchange for PAPSS settlements through the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market without direct recourse to the CBN.

Furthermore, the CBN directed that all export proceeds repatriated

via PAPSS must be duly certified by the processing banks to ensure compliance with existing export regulations.

It urged exporters, importers, and individuals to familiarise themselves with the revised requirements and leverage PAPSS for their cross-border transactions, noting that the initiative will enhance financial inclusion and operational efficiency.

Excitement

Significantly, in a statement it issued last week, PAPSS welcomed the CBN’s move, saying that it would unlock intra Africa trade.

The statement said: “This progressive policy, announced on April 28, 2025, sets the stage for faster, more cost-effective, and more inclusive participation by Nigerians and Nigerian businesses, especially Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), involved in intra-African commerce under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“With the new announcement, individuals and businesses in Nigeria will now be able to make PAPSS transactions efficiently; with less delays occasioned by paperwork. Only basic KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) documents are required for clearance of payments under $2,000 (for individuals) and $5,000 (for corporates) per month.

This makes it easier for Nigerian SMEs to trade across Africa under the AfCFTA, with fewer heavy documentation barriers than ever before. “The announcement also empowers commercial banks to source foreign exchange for PAPSS through Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange market.”

It further said: “As PAPSS continues to expand across Africa — with 16 countries, 14 payment switches, and more than 150 commercial banks now connected, including 22 banks in Nigeria — the streamlined requirements will eliminate barriers and encourage broader use of our secure, instant, local currency-based platform.”

Also, commenting on the development, CEO of PAPSS, Mike Ogbalu III, said: “Today marks a transformational milestone for Nigerian commerce and for the larger vision of African economic integration.

We are grateful to the Central Bank of Nigeria for its unwavering support and vision in propelling Nigeria towards seamless intra-African payments under the AfCFTA.

“This bold policy move by the CBN will empower banks, businesses, and entrepreneurs to connect, trade, and pay more easily than ever before.

The directive removes excess paperwork from a large number of transfers, empowering Nigerian businesses to participate more freely in the African Continental Free Trade Area by utilising our secure, local currency-based platform.

“We also expect Nigerian banks to begin integrating PAPSS into their digital platforms such as mobile apps and online banking in the near future, promoting even wider adoption.”

“PAPSS is at the forefront of the African advancement towards a truly borderless African economy and achieving the ultimate goal of economic self-determination.

We encourage all stakeholders across the continent to follow in Nigeria’s footsteps, embrace PAPSS, and become part of the transformation that will define the way Africa does payments and accelerate the realisation of the African Continental Free Trade Area goals,” he added.

New Telegraph reports that in March this year Ogbalu disclosed in an interview with Reuters that PAPSS was piloting an African currency market platform to boost commerce across borders in the region.

According to the news agency, PAPSS, which is backed by 15 central banks on the continent, expects to add the platform later this year to complement its payments infrastructure that it says is currently integrated with 150 commercial banks.

It quoted Ogbalu as saying:”The rates will be market driven, and our system is able to do a matching based on the rates offered by the different participants in our ecosystem.”

The Africa Currency Marketplace, as the platform will be known, will allow parties to exchange local currencies directly, Ogbalu reportedly said.

He cited the example of an Ethiopian airline selling naira-denominated tickets in Nigeria, which could then exchange its naira revenue with a Nigerian company trading in Ethiopia using the birr.

“Our system will intelligently match them and then party A will get naira in Nigeria and party B will get birr in Ethiopia. The transaction just completes without any third-party currency being involved at all,” Ogbalu said.

Companies operating in the region have been forced to take a writedown every financial year to account for currency revaluations in markets with volatile currencies, Ogbalu said.

Others have invested in assets like real estate to try to preserve the value of their assets in such markets. There have been attempts to use cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin to get around that problem but their usage is still low, partly due to lack of legal frameworks to support their use in markets like Kenya. “Those are some of the things we think that this African currency marketplace will unlock,” he said.

Last line

By intensifying its efforts to ensure that PAPSS plays a critical role in the implementation of AfCFTA, the CBN, analysts believe, is hoping that an increase in intra African trade will help cushion the continent from the impact of the tariff turmoil.

