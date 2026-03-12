CBN: Direct Remittances To Nigeria Down 36.4% To $1.22bn

…external debt service payments gulp $5.21bn

An updated data on international payments released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday, shows that total direct remittances to the country fell by 36.40 per cent, or $698.91 million to $1.22 billion in 2025 compared with $1.92 billion in the preceding year.

The data also revealed that the country spent a total of $5.21 billion on foreign debt service during the same period. The figure represents a 12.05 per cent increase— equivalent to $560.49 million—compared to the $4.65 billion recorded for 2024.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the data indicates that the country spent $540.67 million on foreign debt service in January 2025; $276.73 million in February; $632.36 million in March; $557.79 million in April; $230.92 million in May and $143.39 million in June. External debt service gulped $179.95 million in July; $302.30 million in August; $542.70 million in September; $284.77 million in October; $1.31 billion in November and $205.73 million in December.

In addition, the data shows that external debt service payments totaled $256.81 million in January 2026. In its “Actual External Debt Service payments,” report released last month, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said that the country spent a total of $3.34 billion servicing its external debt obligations in the first nine months of 2025.

Meanwhile, further analysis of the CBN’s latest international payments data, shows that the country recorded $54.44 million Direct Remittances in January 2025; $125.59 million in February; $110.98 million in March; $37.75 million in April; $78.38 million in May and $82.15 million in June. Also, Direct Remittances stood at $75.02 million in July last year; $107.55 million in August; $149.49 million in September; $33.02 million in October; $166.41 million in November and $200.31 million in December.

According to the data, Direct Remittances to the country amounted to $107.47 million in January 2026. New Telegraph reports that in recent years the CBN has introduced several initiatives aimed at increasing remittance inflows into the country through formal channels. For instance, the CBN, in partnership with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), launched the Non-Resident Bank Verification Number (NRBVN) platform in May 2025.

This digital service allows Nigerians living abroad to register for a BVN remotely, eliminating the need for physical travel to Nigeria to access local banking and investment services.

CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, stated at the time that the launch of the NRBVN was part of a broader push to hit a bold $1 billion monthly remittance target and reduce the high cost of sending money home for Nigerians living abroad. He said: “We must move beyond viewing remittances solely as consumption support. These flows can be transformative if properly harnessed.”