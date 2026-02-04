CBN: Demand Deposits Hit Record N36.73trn In December

The total amount of demand deposits in the banking system rose by 5.86 per cent, or N2.03 trillion, to hit a record N36.73 trillion in December 2025, from N34.70 trillion in October, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the apex bank’s updated money and credit statistics data indicates that after dropping to N34.64 trillion in September 2025 from N34.93 trillion in the previous month, demand deposits increased to N34.70 trillion in October, N35.62 trillion in November and N36.73 trillion in December 2025.

The CBN defines a demand deposit as, “money deposited into a bank account with funds that can be withdrawn on-demand at any time.” Thus, common examples of demand deposits include amounts in a current account or savings account.

Further analysis of the latest data released by the regulator shows that although demand deposits reached N36.41 trillion in April, they generally maintained a downward trajectory in Q2 and Q3 2025.

According to analysts, the upward trend recorded in demand deposits in Q4’25, was driven by factors such as economic growthwhich boosts demand for transactional accounts-attractive interest rates offered by banks on deposits or on Treasury Bills, stability in the foreign exchange market and the increased competition for deposits among banks.

New Telegraph reports that after a prolonged period of tightening, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the CBN, in the last week of September, cut the benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)- for the first time in over five years, a move, analysts said, resulted in the easing of financing constraints for businesses and households.

Indeed, commenting on the MPR cut at the time, analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank said: “At its 302nd MPC meeting, the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) was cut by 50 bps to 27 per cent, while an asymmetric corridor of +250/-250 bps was maintained.

“We believe this shift to a more accommodative stance, after a prolonged period of tightening, should start to ease financing constraints for businesses and households, boosting credit-sensitive sectors such as manufacturing, construction, and real estate, which moderated in Q2. “Financial services may also benefit from higher lending volumes despite narrower margins.

Over the medium term, the growth impact will depend on how quickly banks transmit lower rates, the trajectory of inflation and exchange rate stability.”

However, experts note that while the growth in demand deposits reflects an increase in economic activity as well as a resilient financial sector, it also raises concerns about a surge in money supply which has the potential of fuelling inflation.

For instance, citing the sharp increase in Nigeria’s broad money supply (M3) to a record N122.95 trillion in November 2025, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The CFG Advisory, Mr. Tilewa Adebajo, recently warned that sustained liquidity growth may complicate efforts by the CBN to contain inflation.

He noted that while in previ‑ ous years, November–Decem‑ ber usually recorded higher transaction demand linked to payrolls, inventory financing, and festive spending, which temporarily boost deposits and currency in circulation, “in 2025, this seasonal pattern was amplified by already elevated liquidity from FX in‑ flows and credit, pushing M3 to a new record rather than just its usual year‑end uptick.”

Stressing that “faster broad money growth can add de‑ mand pressure if it outpaces real output,” the CFG Advi‑ sory boss pointed out that even with inflation easing to 14.45 per cent in November last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), “sustained liquidity growth can slow disinflation.”