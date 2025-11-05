CBN: Demand Deposits Drop By N291.97bn In 2 Months

The total amount of demand deposits in the banking system dropped by N291.97 billion between August and September 2025, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

According to the apex bank’s data, the total amount of deposits, which stood at N34.93 trillion in August, fell by 0.84 percent or N291.97 billion, to N34.64 trillion in September. The regulator defines a demand deposit as, “money deposited into a bank account with funds that can be withdrawn on-demand at any time.”

Depositors typically use demand deposit funds to pay for everyday expenses. Thus, common examples of demand deposits include amounts in a current account or savings account.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the money and credit statistics data for this year, so far published by the CBN, indicates that while demand deposits maintained an upward trajectory in the first three months of this year, they generally headed south in Q2 and Q3 2025.

A breakdown of the data shows that demand deposits rose from N32.19 trillion in January to N33.20 trillion in February and N35.38 trillion in March. The amount rose further to N36.41 trillion in April, but fell to N35.88 trillion May, N35.37 trillion in June, N34.93 trillion in August and N34.64 trillion in September.

Analysts attribute the downward trend in demand deposits in recent months to the current high cost of living in the country which has made many people to frequently make large withdrawals from banks. Indeed, a report released by Unity Bank earlier in the year stated that the rising cost of living in the country was responsible for an increase in cash withdrawals by consumers.

The report said that consumers were grappling with diminished purchasing power, occasioned by persistent inflation and exchange rate volatility, adding that this may negatively impact the retail and hospitality sectors as well as some Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

It stated: “Consumers face diminished purchasing power due to persistent inflation and currency volatility. Many are withdrawing more cash, likely as a response to rising costs. “Reduced discretionary spending may impact retail, hospitality, and SMEs dependent on consumer demand.

A 2024 National Bureau of Statistics report found 43% of Nigerian SMEs struggle with credit access, a problem that may worsen under tighter monetary conditions.” There are also indications that apart from contributing to the downward trend in demand deposits, the CBN’s tight monetary tightening measures, which are aimed at curbing inflation, are negatively affecting credit extension to the private sector.

Specifically, data released by the apex bank last week shows that credit to the private sector fell by 4.42 per cent to N72.53 trillion in September 2025, from N75.88 trillion in the previous month.

According to the data, Year-OnYear, credit to the private sector dropped by 4.36 percent, or N3.31 trillion, from the N75.83 trillion recorded for September last year.

New Telegraph, however, reports that after a prolonged period of tightening, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the CBN, at its meeting, in September cut the benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)- for the first time since 2020.

Commenting on the MPR cut, analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank said: “At its 302nd MPC meeting, the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) was cut by 50 bps to 27 per cent, while an asymmetric corridor of +250/-250 bps was maintained.

We believe this shift to a more accommodative stance, after a prolonged period of tightening, should start to ease financing constraints for businesses and households, boosting credit-sensitive sectors such as manufacturing, construction, and real estate, which moderated in Q2.

“Financial services may also benefit from higher lending volumes despite narrower margins. Over the medium term, the growth impact will depend on how quickly banks transmit lower rates, the trajectory of inflation and exchange rate stability.”