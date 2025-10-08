CBN: Demand Deposits Down 1.48% To N34.85trn In August

Demand deposits continued their recent downward trend, dropping marginally by 1.4 per cent, or N524.36 billion, to N34.85 trillion in August 2025, from N35.42 trillion in June, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has shows.

According to the apex bank, “A demand deposit is money deposited into a bank account with funds that can be withdrawn on-demand at any time.” Depositors typically use demand deposit funds to pay for everyday expenses. Thus, common examples of demand deposits are amounts in a current account or savings account.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the money and credit statistics data for this year, so far published by the CBN, indicates that after maintaining an upward trend in the first four months of this year, demand deposits headed south in May, June and August.

Specifically, the data shows that demand deposits rose from N32.19 trillion in January to N33.20 trillion in February, N33.96 trillion in March and N36.44 trillion in April. They, however, fell to N35.74 trillion, N35.42 trillion and N34.85 trillion in May, June and August respectively.

Analysts attribute the down ward trend in demand deposits in recent months to the current high cost of living in the country which has made many people to frequently make large withdrawals from banks. For instance, a report released by Unity Bank earlier in the year stated that the rising cost of living in the country was responsible for an increase in cash withdrawals by consumers.

The report said that consumers are grappling with diminished purchasing power, occasioned by persistent inflation and exchange rate volatility, adding that this may negatively impact the retail and hospitality sectors as well as some Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). It stated: “Consumers face diminished purchasing power due to persistent inflation and currency volatility. Many are withdrawing more cash, likely as a response to rising costs.

“Reduced discretionary spending may impact retail, hospitality, and SMEs dependent on consumer demand. A 2024 National Bureau of Statistics report found 43 per cent of Nigerian SMEs struggle with credit access, a problem that may worsen under tighter monetary conditions.”

Analysts also believe that the downward trend in demand deposits is a reflection of the CBN’s monetary tightening measures, which are aimed at reining in inflation and ensuring exchange rate stability. Indeed, data released by the apex bank last week shows that that credit to the private sector, which had dropped for the third consecutive month as of June, extended its decline into August, falling by 0.40 per cent (N302 billion) to N75.83 trillion in August 2025, compared with N76.14 trillion recorded in June 2025.

Furthermore, the data indicates that net credit to the government also declined in August 2025, falling by 2.51 per cent (N594.55 billion) to N23.13 trillion, from N23.73 trillion in June 2025. New Telegraph, however, reports that after a prolonged period of tightening, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the CBN, at its meeting, last month, cut the benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)- for the first time since 2020.

Commenting on the MPR cut, analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank said: “At its 302nd MPC meeting, the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) was cut by 50 bps to 27 per cent, while an asymmetric corridor of +250/-250 bps was maintained. We believe this shift to a more accommodative stance, after a prolonged period of tightening, should start to ease financing constraints for businesses and households, boosting credit-sensitive sectors such as manufacturing, construction, and real estate, which moderated in Q2.