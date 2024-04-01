CBN defends selection of Remita as TSA platform operator

The Director of Banking Services, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Hamisu Abdullahi, has highlighted the merit-based selection of Remita to provide an electronic platform essential for facilitating payments from Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to beneficiary accounts across commercial banks. He said this when officials of the CBN appeared before the House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee last Thursday to respond to queries about Remita’s operation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) platform. The hearing was presided over by Bamidele Salaam, Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts.

Salaam had said: “The investigation is not a witch-hunt targeting any company but rather a crucial step towards transparency and ensuring accountability for the federation’s revenue.” A c c o r d i n g t o Abdullahi:”The CBN was directed to provide an electronic platform that would facilitate payments on behalf of MDAs to beneficiaries’ accounts in the commercial banks. “CBN deemed it fit to source for an alternative way of doing this and engaged two companies and out of the two, Remita, was selected based on merit and based on the fact they had been rendering similar services to commercial banks.”

The Managing Director of Remita Payment Services Limited, Mr. ‘Deremi Atanda, also highlighted the previous system shortcomings, where government agencies independently received funds and arbitrarily decided the timing and amount of operating surplus to remit, a practice that has been streamlined by the TSA. “There has been an evolution and it has been positive for the country on account of TSA. Some things that started manually have now become automated. What MDAs were doing was that they were receiving inflows and at their instance, determine, what is operating surplus and when to remit,” he said. Mr Atanda said the TSA initiative is designed to create a single window through which all inflows and outflows of government can be monitored in real-time for transparency and accountability and especially for the effective management of the government’s cash assets.

Mr Atanda further explained how the government can track and account for every single transaction through a unique Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) code assigned to each revenue inflow. “It allows the government to identify the receiving MDA, the destination account, the date and time of the transaction, the purpose of the payment, and the name of the payer. The RRR has become the ultimate reconciliation reference point for all payers, banks, and MDAs involved in government revenue collection.” The TSA was lauded by the last administration for being key to Nigeria’s financial reforms, enhancing governance and supporting the anti-corruption drive. Specifically, the last administration praised the TSA for preventing fiscal crisis, stating that it “saved Nigeria from collapse.”